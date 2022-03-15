ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Grant aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A $1 million grant has been awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center to study ways to reduce the disparity in lung cancer that affects Black residents.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity. Investigators at Massey will collaborate with the cancer centers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina. Dr. Robert Winn, head of Massey, will lead the initiative.

The money was donated by Stand Up to Cancer, a subset of the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation, and pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb.

Black men develop lung cancer at a higher rate than other ethnic groups.

“During the past 20 years, the field of cancer health disparities has evolved into a complex science requiring transdisciplinary collaborations,” Stand Up to Cancer said in its announcement.

Through research, the centers hope to develop better methods for identifying those at the highest risk for lung cancer and to increase cancer screenings.

The centers will try to figure out what determines whether a patient has a good or bad outcome to lung cancer, looking at DNA and other risk factors.

