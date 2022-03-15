ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204Ee9_0egGWk7300
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File)

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Gas Prices#Dasherdirect
deseret.com

Oil prices are below $100 a barrel. What does that mean for gas prices?

Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices were at their highest in almost 15 years during the first week of March. On March 7, Brent crude oil, the world benchmark for crude oil, hit a high of $139.13, and the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hit a high of $130.50, according to Reuters.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
WWMT

Gas station charging $6.29/gallon for regular

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Gas prices are rising rapidly across the nation, but fuel is becoming increasingly expensive on the West Coast. Signs at one gas station in Portland, Oregon show prices nearly reaching $6.30 a gallon. The station’s price of "plus" is $6.59, and the price of Shell's...
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are we getting a fourth check?

In 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic unfolded, millions of Americans benefitted from stimulus checks sent out by the government. Will there be a fourth stimulus check?. At this time a fourth stimulus check for everyone who already received money they were entitled to isn’t happening. The IRS has...
BUSINESS
WSAZ

Car tax refunds start being processed Monday

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Refund checks start going out Monday, February 28, for those who may have overpaid on their car taxes in 2022 before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to curb the impact of inflation on car values. “We were looking at a 40% vehicle tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
TheStreet

What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. The $5 threshold seems like a big number especially when you look at what a gallon of gas cost in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

807K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy