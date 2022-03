Brian Daboll‘s presence led to the Giants being linked to Mitchell Trubisky. While that deal did not come to fruition, Big Blue is adding one of Daboll’s former charges. Jon Feliciano is heading south to join Daboll in the Big Apple, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweets. The Giants are planning to shift the veteran guard to center as well. The Feliciano addition comes shortly after the Bills made him a cap casualty.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO