ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent In The U.S.

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO8ay_0egGUHdg00

We’re sure many of you woke up this past Sunday to find that your clock “jumped” forward by an hour, signifying the beginning of Daylight Saving Time as a way to preserve sunlight. However, the biggest question that many have pondered for years in regards to the annual occurrence is a simple one: why?

The Senate decided to answer that question once and for all by passing a measure that will make DST permanent from now on throughout the United States, hopefully eliminating the mass confusion in general.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As CNN reports, The Sunshine Protection Act received unanimous consent by the chamber but will need to pass the House and get a signature from President Joe Biden before officially becoming law.

More info below from officials in full support of Daylight Saving Time becoming permanent, via CNN :

“Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a sponsor of the legislation, said he doesn’t have any assurance the House will take it up, but ‘it’s an idea whose time has come.’

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was presiding at the time of the bill’s consideration and who represents Arizona, a state that doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, could be heard on the mic saying ‘Ooh, I love it.’ Following its passage, she let out a ‘Yes!’

The bill has bipartisan backing including several Republican and Democratic cosponsors. ‘You’ll see it’s an eclectic collection of members of the United States Senate in favor of what we’ve just done here in the Senate, and that’s to pass a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent,” said Rubio in remarks on the Senate floor. “Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it?’

‘If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,’ added Rubio.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s refreshing to see Republicans and Democrats actually agreeing on a subject for once. Those expecting an immediate change will have to hold their horses though, as the bill won’t go into effect until November 2023 if passed due to the existing time schedule already put in place by the transportation industry.

Here comes the sun!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#The United States Senate#Dst#Instagram Twitter#Cnn#House#Republican#Democratic
MarketWatch

Senate unanimously approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution late Tuesday seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine. The bipartisan measure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy