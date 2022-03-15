Arthur Mills Released On Bond After Arrest For Possession Of 8,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth

DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused in an investigation where Denver police uncovered a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area has been released from custody. Arthur Mills, 59, was arrested last Thursday on the 3000 block of North Race Street.

The homes where the drugs were found are located in Denver and Aurora. The Denver house is located on Race Street where Mills was arrested. The Aurora residence was on the 12100 block of Amherst Circle.

Police shared the following details about the large amount of drugs that were seized:

– 179 pounds methamphetamines

– 43 pounds cocaine

– 7 pounds heroin and 7 pounds crack

– 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets (approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills)

Police also found 20 firearms at the two locations.

Mills was in jail for a few days and then released on bond. He is due in court in April.