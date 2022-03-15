ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Arthur Mills Released On Bond After Arrest For Possession Of 8,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUbtC_0egGT2WF00

DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused in an investigation where Denver police uncovered a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area has been released from custody. Arthur Mills, 59, was arrested last Thursday on the 3000 block of North Race Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq1Kw_0egGT2WF00

(credit: Denver Police)

The homes where the drugs were found are located in Denver and Aurora. The Denver house is located on Race Street where Mills was arrested. The Aurora residence was on the 12100 block of Amherst Circle.

Police shared the following details about the large amount of drugs that were seized:

– 179 pounds methamphetamines
– 43 pounds cocaine
– 7 pounds heroin and 7 pounds crack
– 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets (approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills)

Police also found 20 firearms at the two locations.

RELATED: Denver Health Officials Warn About Increase In Deadly Overdoses Linked To Fentanyl

Mills was in jail for a few days and then released on bond. He is due in court in April.

Comments / 50

lmc22
1d ago

We the people need to know the name of this judge because he’s gone when the elections come around ! It’s time to hold these lawyers and judges accountable for the people not the radical left democrats

Reply(8)
25
lmc22
1d ago

This is a prime example on how the judicial system fails the American citizens, this guy had such a large amounts of illegal drugs and was able to bail out! It’s absolutely absurd ! What are the odds he shows up to court! This criminal needed to stay in jail until his court date , innocent until proven guilty doesn’t apply in this case , this large amounts of illegal drugs should put him away for many years !!

Reply(2)
19
wyo307
1d ago

we the people should just take matter into our own hands and skip the comedy act they call a judicial system...

Reply
9
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WCIA

Two charged with meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Shelby County were charged over the weekend for possessing methamphetamine in two separate cases. 69-year-old Keith Miller of Tower Hill was charged on Friday. He was charged with possessing two days earlier 15 to 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Bond, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
NebraskaTV

Two women arrested after Lincoln traffic stop finds meth, fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two women are behind bars after a large amount of meth and fentanyl was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Lincoln Wednesday. Judith Deandrade, 37 of Las Vegas, and Arica Downs, 35, of Rumford, Maine were both arrested for possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and evading drug tax.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Fentanyl#Heroin#Denver Police
CBS Denver

Big Denver Drug Bust: Dealer Allegedly Had Nearly 10,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced on Friday that they found a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area and arrested a 59-year-old man who was allegedly planning to deal them. Arthur Mills was arrested on Thursday on the 3000 block of North Race Street. (credit: Denver Police) The homes where the drugs were found were in Denver and Aurora. The Denver house is located on Race Street where Mills was arrested. The Aurora residence was on the 12100 block of Amherst Circle. Police shared the following details about the large amount of drugs that were captured: – 179 pounds methamphetamines – 43 pounds cocaine – 7 pounds heroin and 7 pounds crack – 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets (approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills) Police also found 20 firearms at the two locations. Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen said in a statement that his department “continue to arrest those who prey on those who suffer from addiction.” RELATED: Denver Health Officials Warn About Increase In Deadly Overdoses Linked To Fentanyl Anyone who has a tip related to illegal drug dealing in Denver can share it with police through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Denver Police make arrest in ‘large narcotics’ case

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Police officers were able to make an arrest in what they say is a “large narcotics case”. On Thursday, officers with the narcotics team took Arthur Mills into custody for the investigation of two counts of ‘manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance of greater than 225 grams and manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance of 14 to 225 grams”.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
OutThere Colorado

Arrest made following discovery of Colorado woman's body in ravine

Authorities recently made an arrest after the body of a 55-year-old Colorado woman was found in a wooded ravine. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old Michele Scott, of Conifer, Colorado, was opened when they conducted a welfare check on February 13 and found Scott's home to be "locked and dark with no one home." At that point, neighbors had not seen her for a couple of days.
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

Andrew Durdy Arrested Twice For Reportedly Having Illegal Drugs, Including Fentanyl

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police arrested a 26-year-old man for reportedly selling large amounts of illegal drugs in the area. They say they received information about Andrew Durdy in June of 2021. A month later, undercover investigators started buying the narcotics from Durdy. The investigation lasted about three months. Officials say Durdy sold them methamphetamine and fake “M-30” pills which had fentanyl in them. Andrew Durdy (credit: Weld County Sheriff) RELATED: Big Denver Drug Bust: Dealer Allegedly Had Nearly 10,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth In late September, the Weld County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Durdy’s home and seized the following: 14 grams of suspected heroin about 120 fake M-30 pills containing fentanyl 1.5 lbs of suspected marijuana 1.3 grams of suspected fentanyl power Suspected LSD and MDMA Five firearms Ammuntion While Durdy was arrested and booked into jail, he was released after he posted bond on Dec. 9. Weld County law enforcement then arrested Durdy again on March 2 for six outstanding felony warrants related to the previous drug distribution charges. On that day, authorities say they found 470 more of the same M-30 pills. RELATED: Fentanyl Has ‘Taken Over Everything’: Officials Describe Pipeline Through Colorado
GREELEY, CO
KIMT

Prison sentence for nearly a pound of meth seized in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sends a Nebraska man to Minnesota state prison. Tyler Joseph O’Brien, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was pulled over in October 2021 on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin for crossing the fog line.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy