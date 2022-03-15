ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Wednesday Night Storm Will Likely Produce A Very Tight Gradient In Denver Area Snow Totals

By First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dkk1c_0egGT1dW00

DENVER (CBS4) – A classic March snowstorm is on the way to Colorado’s Front Range for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will begin with rain developing sometime during the afternoon before mixing with and changing to snow between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Snow totals are always a challenge to predict in the Denver area thanks to the very complex terrain. But this storm will be extra challenging because it won’t be terribly cold. When storms don’t have a lot of cold air associated with them we see a bigger than normal range of snow totals due to subtle changes in elevation.

RELATED: New Winter Storm Watch Includes Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Evergreen, Conifer And Castle Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0By3Wg_0egGT1dW00

Storms like the one approaching for Wednesday night usually produce what we call a sharp (or tight) gradient in meteorology. A gradient is a change in something over distance, such as temperature or rain and snow totals. The more abrupt that change, the sharper the gradient is. Abrupt elevation drops between cities like Boulder and Firestone can often lead to one location with several inches of snow and the other with little to none.

Another great example is between downtown Denver and southeast Aurora, which sits about 700 feet higher. It doesn’t sound like much but when it comes to the rain-snow line, it can make a huge difference.

The big winners from this storm should be those with an elevation above 6,000 feet, which includes the Foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide to the south. Some places in the foothills of Jefferson County, Park County and Douglas County could see snow amounts in excess of 10 inches.

As you move north and east of downtown Denver the snow totals will be significantly less, and in some cases, there may be little to no accumulation. One big wild card with potential snow totals is going to be the timing of when rain changes to snow. The longer that process takes, the lower the snow totals will be. If it is a fast switch from rain to snow then totals could be higher.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Setting Storm Brings More Slushy Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday also brought slushy snow Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison. (source: CBS) Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Warning For St. Patrick’s Day

 DENVER (CBS4)- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day we have a wet spring-like storm bringing in a mix of rain and snow across Colorado, causing for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday. Wet snow started early in the afternoon Wednesday across the mountains with light rain extending across the eastern plains during the afternoon commute. Radar Image from Wednesday afternoon(credit: CBS) For the Denver metro area and the eastern plains rain will be changing over to snow during the evening with all snow after midnight into Thursday morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) There is a Winter Storm Warning posted for the Denver Metro...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Incoming Storm Set To Produce Deep Spring Snow In Some Areas

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving into Colorado on Wednesday will spread snow across the mountains before bringing rain and then snow to Denver and the Front Range. The CBS4 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night and Thursday due to winter travel conditions especially south and west of Denver. Rain showers are possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins as early as 2 p.m. Wednesday but most of the rain will wait until closer to 5 p.m. Once the showers begin, the precipitation should stay rain for at least a couple hours. (source: CBS) Through about 7 p.m.,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Winter Storm Watch Includes Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Evergreen, Conifer And Castle Rock

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the western and southern sides of metro Denver. The watch includes the cities of Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Evergreen, Conifer, Bailey, Pine, Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Elizabeth. RELATED: Wednesday Night Storm Will Likely Produce A Very Tight Gradient In Denver Area Snow Totals Rain is expected to develop sometime during the afternoon hours on Wednesday and change to snow by Wednesday night. Locations in the winter storm watch area could see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible. Because temperatures with the approaching storm are relatively mild the snow will have a higher water content than our most recent snowfalls. There is the potential to see tough travel Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the watch area.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Firestone, CO
City
Conifer, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Spring-Like On Tuesday Before Winter Returns Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – All of Colorado will enjoy very mild weather on Tuesday before a cold front arrives on Wednesday. Denver and most of the Front Range will eventually get snow. Prior to the cold front arriving in the metro area around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Tuesday will include temperatures more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for the third week in March. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience highs well into the 60s with a few neighborhoods likely reaching 70 degrees. (source: CBS) Then the changes arrive on Wednesday with snow spreading from the northern mountains to the I-70 mountain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Tuesday Before Another Shot Of Rain

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for another week of rollercoaster, up and down weather. We have a warming high pressure set to drift over the Rockies for Tuesday. This will warm up temperatures over the state but, boost highs as much as 10 to 15 degrees over eastern Colorado due to downslope warming. (credit: CBS) Then, quite quickly another cold front takes aim on our state for Wednesday and Thursday. The next system will bring snow to the mountains on Wednesday along with rain for the Denver metro area and Front Range during the afternoon drive. (credit: CBS) This rain will change over to snow by Thursday...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 Reopens At Morrison/Golden After Delays Thursday Morning

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 in the Morrison/Golden area delay their starts Thursday morning. After several hours, the I-70 was back open at exit 259 to normal traffic at about 7:45 a.m. after it was closed for several hours. (credit: CDOT) US-40 westbound remained closed between Heritage Road near Golden to Mount Vernon Drive as of 8 a.m. US 40 is also closed westbound through Mt Vernon Canyon. Please delay traveling to the west. https://t.co/bGmmR5VfEY — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 17, 2022
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Area Postal Workers Protest As Postmaster Louis DeJoy Visits Mile High City

DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen workers from various post offices in the Denver metro area protested Wednesday as U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy visited the Mile High City to speak with area supervisors. A post office spokesperson says DeJoy gave a progress report on his 10-year plan, a set of goals proposed last year that has been largely opposed by local union postal employees. The union mail carriers and handlers protesting Wednesday want DeJoy to resign, saying his policies hurt workers and customers alike. His visit comes just a few weeks after CBS4 Investigates exposed allegations of mistreatment and mismanagement in...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Winter Storm#Downtown Denver#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Front Range
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Worker On Airport’s $50 Million Flood: ‘I Was In Crisis Mode’

DENVER (CBS4) – When Robert Wilson, 64, a heating and air conditioning technician at Denver International Airport, reported for his graveyard shift at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. He may have thought it would be a normal night. It was anything but, as two hours into his shift, he noticed a big problem with DIA’s hot water system. “I noticed the pressure had dropped,” Wilson told CBS4. At about 10:30 p.m., he and other DIA employees began running diagnostic tests. He quickly arrived at an ominous conclusion. “This was a really big leak and .. I need to go locate it.” (credit: CBS) At the time...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two Deadly House Fires In Two Different Cities In One Colorado Night

DENVER, (CBS4)- Early Thursday morning two deadly house fires sparked in the middle of the night. One of them was in Robin Skully’s Lakewood neighborhood on 2700 South Cole Court He found out that his neighbor’s house was engulfed in flames from his kids when they woke him up. (credit: West Metro Fire) “They said that the house across the street was on fire,” he said “There was flames coming out of the roof so we knew it was serious.” The fire was so hot that when West Metro Fire crews showed up they couldn’t enter the home right away to look for...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Just North Of Colorado-Wyoming Border

WILLOW PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) — An unidentified snowmobiler was buried and killed in an avalanche near Willow Park, Wyoming, on Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Little other information was released in the CAIC Facebook post, but the agency did say the incident happened less than six miles north of the Colorado-Wyoming state line. (credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center) “From the pictures, it looks like the same persistent weak layer we are dealing with in Colorado,” the agency stated. “Be careful on northerly and easterly-facing slopes right now. These avalanches can catch you off guard.” Willow Park is part of the Big...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Hawk Getting Rehab After Found In A Field, Unable To Fly

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A hawk that was found injured in a field near Peyton is getting some help from humans. The bird couldn’t fly. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bird had a head injury since they couldn’t determine any injuries to the wings. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The bird is recovering at a rehab facility, the Nature Wildlife Discovery Center’s Reptor Campus in Pueblo. The goal is to release the hawk back into the wild after it recuperates.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Manitou Incline Open For Summer Hours, Reservations Still Required

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Manitou Incline is operating on summer hours, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hikers must show proof of reservation before hiking. (credit: City of Colorado Springs) The reservation system at the Manitou Incline that began during the coronavirus pandemic is permanent. The Manitou Incline (credit: CBS) The reservation system began in August 2020 when the incline limited the number of hikers at a time to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The system was made permanent do to safety concerns with overcrowding on the trail. Every 30 minutes, 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-9 a.m., 45 people between 9...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Rockfall Mitigation Underway On I-70 Mountain Corridor, Drivers Should Expect Delays Tuesday

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting rockfall mitigation work along the I-70 corridor on Tuesday. The work is underway along Interstate 70 between Idaho Springs and Evergreen. Traffic in both directions will be stopped periodically until 3 p.m. Drivers should expect to be stopped for about 20 minutes at a time. CDOT said loose rocks on the mountain slopes indicate that the work needs to be completed now and crews need to conduct the mitigation in daylight.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Sandhill Cranes Return To San Luis Valley

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The greater sandhill cranes in the San Luis Valley are back. (credit: CPW) The birds migrate through Colorado twice a year. They landed at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge recently. According to Colorado Parks Wildlife, nearly 10,000 sandhill cranes fly through Colorado each spring. Amazing to learn more about these unique birds from people who have visited the festival now for more than two decades. Thanks to all who braved the cold mornings for an excellent weekend of wildlife viewing. pic.twitter.com/nLrBzEPrP2 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) March 13, 2022
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Drivers Can Expect Traffic Shift On Eastbound I-70 In Central 70 Project Zone This Week

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who take Interstate 70 east of Interstate 25 can expect a traffic shift this week as part of the Central 70 Project. The traffic shift will happen in the recently-completed eastbound I-70 lanes between Steele Street/Vasquez and Colorado boulevards. (credit: CBS) This is the first traffic shift for motorists onto the new and permanent lanes of eastbound I-70 in the new lowered section. Lanes will shift to the south to allow crews to begin installing intelligent transportation systems as part of the future Express Lanes. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) The last traffic shift into the final configuration of eastbound I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard by the end of summer. (credit: CBS) Drivers should expect slight delays as corridor drivers get used to the new alignment.
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Coors Brewery In Golden Resumes Tours

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Coors Brewery in Golden is resuming its popular tours on Friday. The tours were suspended two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : The Coors brewing plant in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. The brewery is the largest single-site brewery in the world. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Coors will offer an enhanced experience. There is also a new lounge, personal tour guides, free sample throughout the tour and complimentary branded aluminum cups for guests. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : Brewhouse of the Coors brewing plant in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The tours will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required. GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 6 : A steeping tub at the MillerCoors Brewery in Golden, Colorado on Tuesday. October 6, 2020. The grains used to flavor beer are soaked for 10 hours in these 30-foot-deep tubs. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy