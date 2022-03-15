Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/15/22

The goal of the meetings is to create an ongoing dialogue between the department and individuals between the ages of 16 to 35. Gloria Huerta is a public information officer with the sheriff's department. “We try to get those that are a little bit younger to come in and try to fulfill the mission of the sheriff's department and just kind of serve the community in a positive way and ultimately the effort is you know obviously to reduce crime because we are a law enforcement agency,” said Huerta.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO