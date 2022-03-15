ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wilson Earns SBC Pitcher of the Week Honors

By Madeline Adams
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EiaC_0egGRzHl00

NEW ORLEANS – After posting the first complete game of his collegiate career, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball player Jeff Wilson was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office on Tuesday.

Wilson tossed a complete-game, four-hitter with a career-best 10 strikeouts to earn his first career decision in a a 10-1 victory over Houston on Sunday. A former reliever who earned a spot in the weekend rotation in 2022, Wilson limited Houston to a pair of hits after the first inning.

The senior right-hander recorded Louisiana’s first quality start of the season while posting the first complete game by a Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher since Connor Cooke faced Arkansas State on April 10, 2021.

After a 28-pitch, first inning in which the Cougars took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Hernandez’s RBI single through the right side, Wilson would allow a leadoff single to Rey Mendoza in the fourth inning before retiring 17 of the final 18 batters he faced.

Louisiana (8-7) will return to action on Wednesday when it travels west to Lake Charles to face McNeese (9-7) in a 6 p.m. contest at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

37th Annual Louisiana Classics Tees Off On Monday

LAFAYETTE, La – Some of the top teams in the country will converge on Oakbourne Country Club beginning Monday as Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf team hosts the 37th annual Louisiana Classics. First-round play will begin with at 8 a.m. shotgun start on Monday with the 16 teams playing 36 holes. The final 18 holes will be played on […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

3/17 Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush! Today’s Headlines: There were three separate shootings, injuring four people, over the course of five hours in Lafayette on Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Senator Kennedy, Senator Cassidy, and Representative Higgins support […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Wilson, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Joe Miller#Louisiana Ragin#Cajuns Baseball#Ragin#Cougars#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

10 states hit record-low unemployment rates

Two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused a round of mass layoffs not seen since the Great Depression, ten states have now set record-low unemployment rates as businesses scramble to hire new workers.
ECONOMY
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy