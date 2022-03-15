ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 1 day ago

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $71 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share...

www.sfgate.com

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $17.53 million from...
Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
Benzinga

Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jabil beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.47. Revenue was up $724.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PagerDuty beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $19.23 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $547.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Zepp Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 67.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $41.55 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Aldeyra Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aldeyra Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avadel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

MariMed Doubles Full Year Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA, Reports Q4 & Full Year Earnings

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "We are very pleased to deliver another strong year of financial performance for our shareholders, more than doubling our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," said Bob Fireman, MariMed president and CEO. "Our validated management team continued to grind it out, staying focused on the financial discipline and operational excellence that has defined our approach. We strengthened an already solid balance sheet through our operating cash flow generation and made great progress across all four pillars of our strategic growth plan."
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America

Within the last quarter, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Packaging Corp of America has an average price target of $156.6 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $129.00.
