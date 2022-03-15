JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "We are very pleased to deliver another strong year of financial performance for our shareholders, more than doubling our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," said Bob Fireman, MariMed president and CEO. "Our validated management team continued to grind it out, staying focused on the financial discipline and operational excellence that has defined our approach. We strengthened an already solid balance sheet through our operating cash flow generation and made great progress across all four pillars of our strategic growth plan."
