Jamie Dornan says Robert Pattinson didn’t ‘fit in’ with actor friends after Twilight success

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jamie Dornan has claimed that Robert Pattinson didn’t “fit in” with their group of acting friends following his Twilight success.

The two were flatmates, along with fellow actors Charlie Cox , Andrew Garfield , and Eddie Redmayne, during the early stages of their careers.

Pattinson recently claimed in an interview that his roommates would leave him behind when they went out as a group, and only extended him “pity invites”.

However, on Sunday (13 March), during the Critics’ Choice Awards, Dornan denied these claims telling Entertainment Tonight : “The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’”

He added: “[Pattinson] did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

In a separate red carpet interview with Access Hollywood , Dornan joked that Pattinson was the one who was invited out to events because he was “good looking”.

“We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one,” Dornan said.

He added: “He got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

Dornan was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Belfast. Troy Kotsur ended up winning the category for his role in Coda.

