In response to numerous emails from constituents, county commissioners said they are, in fact, defending Measure 21-203 against a lawsuit by short-term rental owners. A clear majority of Lincoln County residents — 58 percent — voted for the five-year phase-out of short-term rentals in unincorporated residential zones during the November 2021 election. The ordinance adopted under the measure also imposes additional occupancy limitations and septic requirements for vacation rental homes and immediately prohibits the issuance of new STR licenses within three types of low-density residential zones outside cities.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO