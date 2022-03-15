ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget likely fell on carpeted floor, medical examiner concludes

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Bob Saget likely fell and hit his head on a carpeted floor in the hours before his death, a Florida coroner’s report has concluded.

The report states that fractures around the TV star’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain would have initially “stunned” him but that he would have only experienced some dizziness.

And had the comedian been around other people at the time of his suspected fall, the report goes on to explain, they may have noticed that his speech patterns were slurred and his of balance was off.

Saget, 65, was found dead on his bed in his suite by employees of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on 9 January.

The comedian had spent the night at the hotel after finishing a live comedy show in the area. After not checking out the next morning, his family called to make a request that a wellness check be conducted.

In an initial examination of the America’s Funniest Home Videos and Full House star’s body, there had been notes made about a swelling and small bruises on his face close to the corner of his left eye.

The report, which was released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando , states that there were “no other indications of any type of trauma or injury.”

A report from the Orange County sheriff’s office also stated that there were no sign of blood on the bed or the sheets.

The medical examiner concluded that Saget likely died from a blow to the head, most likely from a backwards fall that resulted in him striking his head against the carpeted surface.

This updated report comes just a day after a Florida judge ruled in a permanent injunction that no graphic photos or videos procured throughout the investigation into the entertainer’s death should ever be released to the general public.

In the days leading up to the 65-year-old’s death, Saget was frequently updating his Twitter and Instagram accounts with updates from the road as part of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour’.

His messages included upbeat notes to fans, “really nice audience. Lots of positivity”, and one post where he acknowledged a renewed enthusiasm for stand-up comedy, “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice”.

