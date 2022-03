After months of anticipating Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman, we’re now starting to wish the film’s March 4 release date was actually further off. The 31-year-old actor has just embarked on what’s already proven to be a standout press tour, thanks to a string of looks that perfectly balance being on-theme and chic. She started off strong in a glossy black leather trench with a mesh top by Saint Laurent at a photocall in Paris on Monday, followed by a black dress with a structured capelet by The Row at a screening on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, she reported for duty at the film’s special London screening in a black column dress with a scalloped neck and tear-shaped cutouts that evoked the shape of her Catwoman mask, subtly enough that she could have worn it to any other film premiere.

