NFL

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson 'launches £2bn bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich' as the long-time Donald Trump ally seeks to seal deal before Friday's deadline

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has launched a £2billion bid to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is selling the club after he was sanctioned by the UK government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And according to the Sun, the American businessman - a long-time ally of former US President Donald Trump - hopes to seal the deal before Friday’s deadline.

His bid is less than the Saudi Media Group’s £2.7billion — but he believes he can win because of his extensive London links.

The parties interested in bidding for Chelsea have been advised to submit a detailed background report on all investors amid the growing anxieties over appropriate club ownership.

Those intent on making offers ahead of Friday’s bid deadline are also being asked to file comprehensive details of their motives for the club moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsUJ8_0egGPIhS00
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson (centre) has reportedly launched a bid to buy Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bfUs_0egGPIhS00
The American businessman is a long-term ally of former US President Donald Trump (right)

Sources close to the sale say there are as many as 200 interested parties. As it stands, property developer Nick Candy, a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton are among those rated as the most serious contenders.

The 74-year-old billionaire, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, has reportedly already spoken to Raine Group, who are organising the bidding process.

Johnson is thought to have a good understanding of both Chelsea and the Premier League, having lived in London during his time as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom under Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwacY_0egGPIhS00
Blues owner Roman Abramovich (above) is looking to sell the Premier League side for £3billion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zvHS_0egGPIhS00
Johnson (pictured) has presided over several unsuccessful years at the New York franchise

It is thought that sparked his beginnings as a Blues follower, and he remains a fan of the club and their supporters.

Johnson would become the fourth NFL owner in the English top-flight, after Arsenal's Stan Kroenke, the Glazer family at Manchester United, and Jed York, who has a minority share in Leeds.

The New Jersey native is a long-standing donor to the Republican Party and was a vocal supporter of Trump's campaigns.

MMA star Conor McGregor, Swiss and American tycoons Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, and Turk Muhsin Bayrak have all declared their interest in buying the club, for which Abramovich wants £3billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDZek_0egGPIhS00
Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea tell fans they can't even give out FREE tickets to a memorial service for club legend Peter Bonetti - because it's still classed as a 'transaction' and is BANNED under government sanctions

Chelsea fans are now being told they are unable to attend a memorial service for club icon Peter Bonetti this week, even though tickets were due to be given away for free, under the terms of government sanctions. The former goalkeeper, nicknamed 'The Cat' for his quick reflexes and elegant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
