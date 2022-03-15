DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Higher gas prices are happening and more increases seem inevitable, as oil surges in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate has jumped 25% in less than two weeks as the world has moved to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion. Americans are seeing...
Gasoline prices are starting to climb around the nation, with the West Coast taking the brunt of the increases. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide, as of February 21, 2022, is $3.532 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are as high as $4.741 a gallon in the Pacific coastal states.
The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. The $5 threshold seems like a big number especially when you look at what a gallon of gas cost in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
SIX democratic senators have banded together to provide energy relief to Americans. If they are successful, Americans who qualify will see payments every three months to help with rising gas prices. The group introduced the bill on March 10. Like the American Rescue Act stimulus checks, payments will go directly...
Oil prices surged Monday toward a historic high, pushing gasoline prices over $4 a gallon as potential restrictions on the purchase of oil from Russia are being considered by the U.S. and its NATO allies. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.065...
SKY high gas prices look to be here for a while - but you can cut costs by fuelling on a certain of the week. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine presses on, crude prices keep going up. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.25...
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, AAA said Wednesday, pushing the cost to more than $5 and higher in some locations. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.72, the auto...
The average price per gallon for regular gas in California spiked more than 50 cents in one week, exceeding $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Every metropolitan area in the state has set a new record. As of Monday, the statewide average price for unleaded regular gasoline...
Commuters, rideshare and food delivery drivers are feeling stress at the pump, having to fill up their tanks with increasingly high gas prices as an economic byproduct of the continuing war in Ukraine. As prices hit record highs in the D.C. area, some professional drivers had to take extra jobs...
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price...
Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually. With oil analysts predicting that prices at the pump could stay elevated for months,...
Gas prices are surging to record highs as tensions escalate in Ukraine, and President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that the United States will halt the import of Russian oil. The average cost per gallon of gasoline in the United States sat at around $4.25 on Wednesday according to...
Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
