DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some...

www.timesdaily.com

TheStreet

Seven States Hit Hardest by Gas Prices All Have This in Common

Higher gas prices are happening and more increases seem inevitable, as oil surges in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate has jumped 25% in less than two weeks as the world has moved to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion. Americans are seeing...
KOKI FOX 23

When Will Gas Prices Go Down?

Gasoline prices are starting to climb around the nation, with the West Coast taking the brunt of the increases. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide, as of February 21, 2022, is $3.532 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are as high as $4.741 a gallon in the Pacific coastal states.
TheStreet

What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. The $5 threshold seems like a big number especially when you look at what a gallon of gas cost in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
KTBS

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
CBS News

5 ways to save on gas as prices soar to a record high

Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually. With oil analysts predicting that prices at the pump could stay elevated for months,...
Seattle Times

These apps could help you save money on gas or offset your costs

Gas prices are surging to record highs as tensions escalate in Ukraine, and President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that the United States will halt the import of Russian oil. The average cost per gallon of gasoline in the United States sat at around $4.25 on Wednesday according to...
The Flint Journal

Cost of Uber rides, Uber Eats delivery to rise as gas prices climb

Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
