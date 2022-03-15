Oregon coronavirus updates, March 15: State passes 700,000 cases of COVID-19

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read.

We'll update this story throughout the day with the latest news about coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Tuesday, March 15.

Oregon surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 421 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing Oregon above 700,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began two years ago.

The state's total number of cases is 700,361. Oregon's per capita case rate ranks second-lowest among states, according to the OHA. Hawaii has the lowest rate.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 38 were from Marion County and 10 were from Polk County.

None of the 14 new deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of either county. The state is nearing 7,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Hospitals statewide are treating 224 patients with COVID-19, including 34 in intensive care unit beds. The state's adult ICU bed capacity is 85% and non-ICU bed capacity is 91%.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Tuesday, March 15:

6,899: People who have died from COVID-19.

700,361: Total cases of COVID-19.

224: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both for tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Tuesday, March 15:

Baker: 3,203 cases, 46 deaths.

Benton: 14,956 cases, 65 deaths.

Clackamas: 59,627 cases, 552 deaths.

Clatsop: 4,553 cases, 39 deaths.

Columbia: 7,507 cases, 76 deaths.

Coos: 10,578 cases, 145 deaths.

Crook: 6,023 cases, 77 deaths.

Curry: 3,316 cases, 45 deaths.

Deschutes: 45,615 cases, 257 deaths.

Douglas: 19,624 cases, 374 deaths.

Gilliam: 283 cases, 5 deaths.

Grant: 1,632 cases, 18 deaths.

Harney: 1,595 cases, 37 deaths.

Hood River: 3,512 cases, 42 deaths.

Jackson: 42,411 cases, 501 deaths.

Jefferson: 7,185 cases, 86 deaths.

Josephine: 16,210 cases, 315 deaths.

Klamath: 14,036 cases, 201 deaths.

Lake: 1,391 cases, 25 deaths.

Lane: 56,801 cases, 485 deaths.

Lincoln: 6,976 cases, 78 deaths.

Linn: 26,281 cases, 239 deaths.

Malheur: 8,190 cases, 103 deaths.

Marion: 68,493 cases, 673 deaths.

Morrow: 2,946 cases, 32 deaths.

Multnomah: 111,984 cases, 1102 deaths.

Polk: 15,185 cases, 127 deaths.

Sherman: 316 cases, 4 deaths.

Tillamook: 3,611 cases, 58 deaths.

Umatilla: 22,285 cases, 205 deaths.

Union: 5,007 cases, 74 deaths.

Wallowa: 1,247 cases, 15 deaths.

Wasco: 5,094 cases, 57 deaths.

Washington: 84,800 cases, 537 deaths.

Wheeler: 243 cases, 3 death.

Yamhill: 17,645 cases, 201 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon coronavirus updates, March 15: State passes 700,000 cases of COVID-19