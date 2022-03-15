ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7News First Alert Weather: One more day of sunny and warm weather before cold front passage on Thursday

By Josh Reiter
kswo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The past couple or so nights have seen some breezy winds, but tonight will actually see them calm down out of the southeast at around 5 mph. Clear skies as temperatures once again cool down to the upper 30s and low 40s. A high pressure...

www.kswo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert with more snow this Saturday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with more snow headed our way Saturday. Heavy rain and snow will be followed by crashing temperatures and gusty winds.LINK: Check The Latest ForecastShowers are expected to start early Saturday, with pockets of heavy rain possible through midday. Then, snow moves in, with several inches possible north and west of New York City.The precipitation will wrap up in the late afternoon. Then, we'll see a dramatic drop in temperatures, with feels like temps in the teens and single digits by Saturday night.LINK: Winter Survival GuideSunday look cold and breezy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend, milder days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The middle of March is almost here, but the weather on Friday and into the start of the weekend will be feeling a lot more like February. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold conditions on tap for Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows in the single digits below zero, while wind chill values could drop to around -25° during the morning hours on Saturday.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#First Alert#One More Day#7news#Kswo
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: snow Thursday night; temperature drop ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way and temperatures are dropping. Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 30s. Snow develops this evening and continues through most of the night. A dusting to 2" with the higher amounts farther south of Chicago. Snow ends early Friday. By Friday night, temperatures...
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm Temps, Rain Showers Heading Into The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 44° TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38° SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66° SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50° (Credit: CBS 2) Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

Warm, sunny weekend ahead of Monday’s cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather today because it will be a beautiful day across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures settled in the low to mid 50s, but early sunshine will bring another rapid warm up this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will start to move in by the afternoon, but temperatures will still be warm. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 50s for lows, so you might not even need a jacket as you head out Sunday morning. High temperatures will once again rise into the upper 70s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. There could be an isolated shower or two in the western part of our viewing area, but precipitation totals will be light.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WFMJ.com

Winter weather hangs on for one more day before a big improvement

One more wintry-feeling day is on tap before our weather improves! Look for a few snow showers and breezy conditions Sunday. After highs around 40 Sunday, we'll warm into the 50s Monday and Tuesday. We jump into the 60s by Wednesday and will push 70 on St. Patrick's Day!. The...
ENVIRONMENT
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Thursday: mostly sunny and 70

Thursday in Loveland will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 36. Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 68 and winds that could gust as high as 16 mph. Rain and snow is likely overnight with a low around 32 and wind gusts up to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
LOVELAND, CO
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog, though not near as much as what we saw yesterday morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning into the 70s this afternoon. A few clouds begin to roll in tomorrow, but most of the day looks warm and breezy. Temperatures will near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Another storm system is on the way and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through late in the day Thursday. Some storms could become strong to severe with another round of hail and high wind possible. Rain ends early on Friday with some clearing Friday afternoon. It will be cooler with blustery north winds Friday and then begin to warm up with lots of sunshine this weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy