Dayton, OH

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 1

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicked off on Tuesday night with a pair of First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. Texas Southern started the night with an impressive 76-67 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It is the second year in a row that the Tigers won a First Four...

