Kevin Durant came into the defense of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving once again as the fiery guard continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving exploded for 60 points on Tuesday to lead the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Of course the game only further highlighted Brooklyn’s need to have him available in all games, as Kyrie remains a part-time player because of his vaccination status.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO