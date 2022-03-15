ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caria Manor Cemetery

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find this large cemetery behind the Caria Manor—head outside from the Royal Moongazing Grounds Site of Grace and turn...

www.ign.com

Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
LiveScience

Remains of ancient child sacrifice victims found near 1,000-year-old mummy in Peru

The remains of 20 people who may have been victims of ritual sacrifice have been found near a mummy in Peru. The mummy, a male, was found in 2021 in an underground tomb at the ancient city of Cajamarquilla, on the outskirts of Lima. The man was lying in a fetal position, and the remarkable preservation of the mummy made headlines around the world. At the time, archaeologists believed the man was between 18 and 22 years old when he died, but new research suggests the man was roughly 35 years old at the time of his mummification, the researchers said in a statement about the discovery. Archaeologists named the mummy "Chabelo."
WORLD
#Artist S Shack
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
Sand Hills Express

Workers rebuilding fire-damaged Notre Dame unearth ancient tombs

Several tombs and a leaden sarcophagus likely dating from the 14th century have been uncovered by archaeologists at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral following its devastating 2019 fire, France’s culture ministry said. The burial sites “of remarkable scientific quality” were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the ancient church’s...
RELIGION
sciencealert.com

Human-Shaped Sarcophagus Found in Newly Revealed Tombs Beneath The Notre-Dame

Several tombs and a leaden sarcophagus likely dating from the 14th century have been uncovered by archaeologists at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris following its devastating 2019 fire. The burial sites "of remarkable scientific quality" were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the ancient church's spire at the central spot where...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Mayans also believed in fairies

Picture by Daniel Schwen; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The ancient Mayans of the Yucatan Peninsula and Guatemala believed in mythological spirits. They had their own version of fairies as depicted in Western literature. The "fairies" of the ancient Mayans were called Aluxes.
Ultimate Unexplained

Cursed Items from the Tomb of King Tut Somehow Wound Up In Idaho Falls

"Death will slay with his wings whoever disturbs the peace of the Pharoah." According to legend, that quote came from a tablet discovered as archeologist Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon entered the Egyptian tomb of King Tutankhamun in 1922. The two men didn't heed that warning. Many believe a curse followed them and many more who came in contact with the contents of their discovery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk at Red Rock Cemetery

Sedona News – The Dead would like to have some words with you. And so, begins a cemetery walk at Sedona’s oldest cemetery on April 29 and 30, the Schuerman Red Rock Cemetery on the Upper Red Rock Loop Road. The Sedona Historical Society has announced that a limited number of ticket holders will travel [...] The post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk at Red Rock Cemetery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Popculture

Actress Nida Patcharaveerapong Dies After Falling From Boat

Nida Patcharaveerapong, a Thai actress who starred in movies and television shows, died from a tragic boating accident in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Feb. 24. She was 37. Patcharaveerapong's mother, Panida Sirayuthyothin, recently asked officials to conduct a second autopsy, although police believe no foul play was involved in her daughter's death.
CELEBRITIES
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Long-lost Canova sculpture bought for couple’s garden could fetch £8m

It was one of the last marble sculptures completed by the great Italian artist Antonio Canova before his death in 1822 and depicts Mary Magdalene in a state of grief. But Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) – originally commissioned by the then British prime minister, Lord Liverpool – became an art world “sleeping beauty” as her authorship was gradually forgotten and her whereabouts became unknown.
VISUAL ART

