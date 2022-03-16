ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l6mo_0egGMLsu00

KYIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday. read more

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," said Zelenskiy.

Reporting by James Mackenzie in Kyiv and Oleksandr Kozhukhar, Maria Starkova and Stephen Farrell in Lviv; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia will continue on Tuesday

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter. "A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak .
POLITICS
News4Jax.com

Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues

KYIV – Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading. With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, glimmers of optimism emerged that talks...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks could start in Turkey on Tuesday

March 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine may get underway in Turkey on Tuesday and said it was important that the talks would be held face-to-face despite scant progress in negotiations so far. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks to resume

LVIV, Ukraine/ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia were preparing on Monday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, with Kyiv insisting it would make no concessions on Ukraine's territorial integrity as battlefield momentum has shifted in its favour. Ukrainian officials played down the chances...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Reuters

Russia-China relations at strongest level ever, says Lavrov

March 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said Russia's relations with China were at their strongest level ever, at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow with unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine. Beijing has repeatedly voiced opposition to the sanctions, insisting it will maintain...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications. Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Kyiv#Ukrainian
Reuters

Cambodia PM condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

PHNOM PENH, March 28 (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and echoed calls for an immediate ceasefire made by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Cambodia currently chairs. Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine just...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks steady with eyes on Russia-Ukraine talks

* EM stocks give up losses made on Shanghai lockdown news. * Russia-Ukraine peace talks to begin in Turkey on Monday. Reuters (March 28) - Emerging market stocks pared losses made in Asian hours as investors focused on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Moscow stocks slid 1% as the market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by Western sanctions.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Kremlin says Biden's comments on Putin a cause for concern

March 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern. Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia.
POLITICS
Reuters

Blinken joins rare Israel-Arab summit as Iran deal looms

SDE BOKER, Israel (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join a rare summit of Arab and Israeli nations held in Israel on Monday, seeking to reassure Middle Eastern allies over a looming Iran nuclear deal and to garner stronger support for Ukraine. Blinken, who is on a...
WORLD
Reuters

Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday -Turkish official

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will begin peace talks in Istanbul later on Monday, a senior Turkish official said, without elaborating. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Sunday for Istanbul to host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire.
WORLD
Reuters

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. This is the first comment by the top executive...
WORLD
Reuters

REFILE-Heineken to exit its Russian operations

(Refiles to add issuer RIC) March 28 (Reuters) - Dutch brewing giant Heineken, said on Monday it has decided to exit its business in Russia, after previously saying it would halt new investments and exports there. “We have concluded that Heineken’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

380K+
Followers
305K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy