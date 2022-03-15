ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Modder Brings Fabled Portable GameCube To Life

By Cristina Alexander
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The seemingly ancient GameCube portable concept from...

Polygon

Modder brings Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters to Animal Crossing

Oftentimes, fans celebrate the announcement of new characters from series like Pokémon by creating memes and fan art of its characters. This time, one modder has taken their interest a step further by adding the three starter Pokémon from the new (and unreleased) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Gadget Flow

Trippy Outdoor Tripster portable chair folds away easily to accommodate life on the go

Take the Trippy Outdoor Tripster portable chair on all your adventures—festivals, relaxation on the beach, outdoor parties, and more. Designed to fold out to 28″ by 11″ by 26″ and measure only 34″ by 11″ by 4″ when stored, it’s a must-have for grabbing a quick seat wherever. This portable chair boasts an easy board-and-paddle assembly for a simple storage solution and quick use. In fact, it only weighs 8 lbs for a none-cumbersome design. All the while, it accommodates up to 1,000 lbs thanks to the wood construction and durable bracket. Moreover, the Trippy Outdoor Tripster slides back into the basket and snaps magnetically into place to carry on the go. Lightweight, comfortable, and compact, it’s available in 8 striking colors to match your personality.
hypebeast.com

'The House of the Dead: Remake' Receives a New Trailer

After being announced last year, The House of the Dead remake has now received a new trailer. Developed by Forever Entertainment and Mega Pixel, the upcoming Nintendo Switch title is an updated reimagining of Sega‘s classic horror-themed light gun shooter video game. The publishers are also set to release a remake of The House of the Dead 2.
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more

Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be...
GamesRadar+

GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions get three graphics modes

GTA 5's new performance modes for its PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have been revealed. Rockstar announced today that GTA 5 would boast Fidelity and Performance modes when it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this month. First up, Fidelity Mode limits the gameplay to 30 frames per second, but boosts the visuals up to native 4K with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Series S supports upscaled 4K.
SVG

After 23 Years, You Can Finally Play This Lost Nintendo Game

Preservation is a constant topic of conversation in the world of video games. There are an insane number of classic games that are exclusive to specific formats such as disks and cartridges, which cannot be (legally) accessed anywhere else. Eventually, publishers stop manufacturing these games and then, like all physical products, they slowly start to disappear from the world. Some of them are lost, others are damaged from use, and eventually their numbers dwindle until there are only a few usable copies left in the world. Rare and well preserved Nintendo games are extremely valuable commodities. That's part of the reason the most expensive video games are all vintage and why perfectly preserved copies of "Super Mario Bros." repeatedly broke the record for the most expensive game ever sold back in 2021.
SlashGear

Latest Elden Ring Update Brings New NPC Features And Big Balance Changes

If you've been elbow-deep in "Elden Ring" for the last few weeks, you'll be pleased to hear that Bandai Namco has just announced a new patch for the game, available on March 17. Since its launch, the game has already received a couple of patches, but they were composed of less-than-exciting (but still very needed) "Elden Ring" performance fixes. This time around, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are serving up some thrilling improvements, including new quests, balance changes, and a long list of bug fixes. The patch is available to users across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This update brings the game up to version 1.03, marking a larger patch than the one it has received previously. This time around, Bandai Namco has shared a full list of changes on its website, and it's definitely packed full of changes.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 New Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has just added three new Sega Genesis titles to the subscription service. More specifically, subscribers to the upgraded service can now download and play the Sega Genesis video games Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier. This is just the latest in a long line of additions to content available via the expanded service with Nintendo having not that long ago added Nintendo 64's F-Zero X.
NME

Nintendo has filed a patent for a new controller

Nintendo filed a patent for a new controller earlier this year, although whether or not it becomes a real product remains to be seen. As reported by Nintendo Life a Twitter user discovered a new patent filed by Nintendo, which was made by the company in July last year. The patent was then published in January 2022 and it looks to be some sort of new controller for an unannounced project.
ComicBook

My Nintendo Store Surprises Fans With Free N64 Rewards

The Nintendo 64 is having a bit of a renaissance at the moment, thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The service's Expansion Pack gives subscribers access to a number of classic N64 games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. To celebrate those games specifically, My Nintendo Rewards members can snag two sets of keychains that showcase the original box art. The sets cost just 500 Platinum points, which are fairly easy to acquire from Nintendo. Shipping is not free, but N64 fans likely won't mind spending a little bit to get these!
