Rock Hill, SC

Electric vehicle maker postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

By Charlotte Business Journal
 1 day ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The British electric vehicle maker that has made a large commitment to the Charlotte region is shifting some of its plans again, leading to an indefinite delay for the start of production at one of its announced microfactories.

[ALSO READ: City OKs incentives for Arrival’s latest facility]

Arrival no longer plans to begin electric bus production at its Rock Hill microfactory in the second quarter. Instead, the company will focus that production in the U.K., where demand for those buses is strong. That news was delivered earlier this month by Arrival Automotive CEO Mike Abelson on the company’s presentation of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

A spokesperson for Arrival confirmed that the company has “paused installation” of equipment at the Rock Hill facility for the time being. There is no timetable for when equipment installation will resume. The employees already hired for the Rock Hill location will move to the company’s Charlotte operations, the spokesperson said. The exact number of workers hired there so far is unclear, but they are described as “management employees who were working on getting the microfactory set up.”

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

