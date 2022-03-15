ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tre Mann’s Next Step

Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Tre Mann has become an explosive asset on the Thunder’s offense. He’s become known for his efficient shooting from the perimeter. Shooting 46 percent from deep in his last two contest, Mann has continued to impress. Once conquering the three-point line, Mann looked to the inside to...

fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
WREG

Could Emoni Bates return for Tigers in NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND — When the Tigers touched down in Portland for their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014, Emoni Bates was along for the trip. Now the question becomes will Bates play for the U of M on Thursday against Boise State. Bates took part in the Tigers open practice Wednesday at the Moda Center in […]
Tre Mann
Darius Bazley
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Thunder#Hornets
On3.com

Georgia Basketball turns the page to Mike White era, commits to building better Bulldogs

Georgia Basketball ushered in a new era on Tuesday, welcoming men’s basketball coach Mike White with a celebration and introductory press conference at Stegeman Coliseum. White, who spent the last seven years at Florida, has had an eye on the Bulldogs from afar. After all, he played them at least twice a season each year he was in Gainesville. And with that has come an appreciation for the program’s potential. Located not far from the talent hotbed that is Atlanta and in an athletic department that just saw its football program win the National Championship, the name Georgia carries weight. White’s hope is to take advantage of that as he puts the Bulldogs back on the basketball map.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

The Good and Not So Good About the 49ers’ Signing Charvarius Ward

The 49ers filled a big need at cornerback Monday night. They signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year $42 million deal ($14 million per season on average) with $26.7 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Here's what I think of the signing:. THE GOOD. He's young --...
NFL
The Spun

Allen Iverson Ranks His Top 5 NBA Players Of All-Time

Not even The Answer can solve the never-ending riddle of ranking the NBA’s all-time greats. On an episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast, Allen Iverson delivered his top-five list. He starts, like most do, with Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan occupying the top spot. After that, Iverson veers...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS

