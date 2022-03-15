WATCH: Tre Mann’s Next Step

Georgia Basketball ushered in a new era on Tuesday, welcoming men’s basketball coach Mike White with a celebration and introductory press conference at Stegeman Coliseum. White, who spent the last seven years at Florida, has had an eye on the Bulldogs from afar. After all, he played them at least twice a season each year he was in Gainesville. And with that has come an appreciation for the program’s potential. Located not far from the talent hotbed that is Atlanta and in an athletic department that just saw its football program win the National Championship, the name Georgia carries weight. White’s hope is to take advantage of that as he puts the Bulldogs back on the basketball map.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO