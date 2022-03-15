ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City high-speed chase suspect allegedly steals truck with troopers present

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A thief’s run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended in the middle of the interstate.

“We don’t know who these people are. We don’t know why they’re running,” said Trooper Eric Foster. “But they could be very, very dangerous people.”

Man who allegedly shot woman multiple times at INTEGRIS hospital in Oklahoma City faces charges

Foster told KFOR it was a bold move. Kenneth Dean, 39, was accused of stealing a work truck and trailer from a construction site near I-40 and Rockwell Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nL1A9_0egGIfUA00
Kenneth Dean

“We were there when he jumps in and takes off,” said Foster.

According to Foster, Dean allegedly traveled at speeds between 60-80 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uz8f9_0egGIfUA00
The pickup truck Kenneth Dean is accused of stealing.

More than 10 squad cars chased the suspect from northbound I-35 to westbound I-40.

Federal lawsuit against Kingfisher schools, football coaches reveals new sexual assault and physical abuse allegations

The chase ended just before 3 p.m. at Kelley and I-44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnPF9_0egGIfUA00
Authorities take Kenneth Dean into custody.

Dean eventually surrendered to dozens of law enforcement officials with their guns drawn.

“If you look into this guy’s criminal history, I’m sure you will see that he had some other prior things that were very dangerous to the public,” said Foster.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He faces grand larceny and larceny of a​ motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KFOR

Young Oklahoma child dies in ATV crash

BUFFALO, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old child died in an ATV crash west of Buffalo in Northwest Oklahoma. The child, who was a passenger on the ATV, at some point grabbed the steering wheel as it traveled down a gravel road, causing the ATV to go off the road, hit an embankment and flip. The […]
BUFFALO, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Guns#Integris Hospital#I 40#Rockwell
KFOR

Crews battle car fires at recycling center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)– Four cars caught on fire at a recycling center on the southeast Oklahoma City. Fire crews responded to southeast 55th Street and Phillips around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening and battled the blaze for more than hour. Authorities say there were no injuries reported. They have not said what caused the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy