Oklahoma City high-speed chase suspect allegedly steals truck with troopers present
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A thief’s run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended in the middle of the interstate.
“We don’t know who these people are. We don’t know why they’re running,” said Trooper Eric Foster. “But they could be very, very dangerous people.”Man who allegedly shot woman multiple times at INTEGRIS hospital in Oklahoma City faces charges
Foster told KFOR it was a bold move. Kenneth Dean, 39, was accused of stealing a work truck and trailer from a construction site near I-40 and Rockwell Monday evening.
“We were there when he jumps in and takes off,” said Foster.
According to Foster, Dean allegedly traveled at speeds between 60-80 miles per hour.
More than 10 squad cars chased the suspect from northbound I-35 to westbound I-40.Federal lawsuit against Kingfisher schools, football coaches reveals new sexual assault and physical abuse allegations
The chase ended just before 3 p.m. at Kelley and I-44.
Dean eventually surrendered to dozens of law enforcement officials with their guns drawn.
“If you look into this guy’s criminal history, I’m sure you will see that he had some other prior things that were very dangerous to the public,” said Foster.
He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He faces grand larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle.
