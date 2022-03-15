Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board

ORFORDVILLE

A dispute between the police chief and the village board in Orfordville has resulted in the chief’s resignation and an angry group of residents who have turned to Facebook to express their support of the chief.

Brian Raupp, the village chief of police since Jan. 2, 2018, submitted a letter of resignation March 10. It is effective April 4, but it cites saved vacation that made his last day in the office March 11.

The letter gives no reason for the resignation, and Raupp was unavailable for comment.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of the Village of Orfordville as their Police Chief,” it states. “I wish all of you the best of luck going forward.”

Gary Phillips, the Orfordville village board president, said he was caught off guard by the immediate resignation.

Phillips said the initial dispute was over the police budget, which was passed in January without any objection from Raupp. Things got testy when Raupp realized that a clothing allowance had been switched to a payroll item, which Phillips said had been ordered by two accounting firms.

Also, the usual $15,000 budget for part-time assistance was trimmed to $5,000 because that was how much Raupp typically used, Phillips said.

Phillips said he met with Raupp at the February meeting of the village police committee.

“We talked everything through, and he was very happy with the meeting,” Phillips said Tuesday afternoon. “After the meeting, he shook my hand.

“He also emailed a letter to our attorney saying the very same thing.”

Phillips said Raupp’s wife, who works at the Orfordville Post Office, removed the official meeting minutes from the post office bulletin board, which is where the village clerk posts meeting minutes and agendas.

Raupp’s supporters also have cited the village board’s “micromanagement” of the police chief.

Phillips said that issue came about when some Orfordville residents complained that overnight parking ordinances weren’t being enforced. Orfordville has two patrol officers to cover both Orfordville and Footville, which pays $60,000 annually for police coverage, Shawna March, Footville’s clerk/treasurer, said, according to draft minutes of Monday's meeting.

Phillips said he checked the two officers’ timecards and found the late-night officer was often clocking out an hour earlier than recommended. Phillips said that has resulted in claims that he was micromanaging the police department.

Raupp submitted his letter of resignation after the February board meeting had been adjourned, so it was not taken up by the board until its meeting Monday night.

According to draft meeting minutes, nine residents of Orfordville or Footville spoke at the meeting Monday night. All of them either supported Raupp or asked that more information be made available.

Phillips, who is in his third year of being board president, has taken a pounding on Facebook, as has the board as a whole.

“It’s frustrating,” Phillips said. “I had a lot of people call me and text me over the weekend with support,” Phillips said. “I did not have one person call me upset about it. Not one.

“Everything has to be on Facebook nowadays,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he was just doing his job and that he never had written up a negative report for Raupp’s personnel file. Raupp’s letter requested copies of all forms, records and letters from his personnel file.

“I feel like I’m being made out to be the bad guy,” Phillips said. “In reality, all I am doing is following what the ordinance is telling me to do. I’m the one that has to see that ordinances are being enforced.

“I can’t tell a police officer to write tickets, but I can tell him to enforce the ordinance.”

The police department is working with a two-man staff.

Phillips said he will attempt to have a meeting of the village board Friday night when it will name an acting/interim chief.