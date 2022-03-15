Sports Schedule For Wednesday March 16th

Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Aggies needed a bucket and a stop. Teddy Allen and Clayton Henry obliged in Thursday night’s 70-63 Round of 64 upset win over UConn.
No. 12 New Mexico State’s led No. 5 UConn 32-22 at the break. But the Huskies went on a run early in the second half to...
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
The Phoenix Suns (55-14) take on the Houston Rockets (17-51) at Toyota Center. Game Time: 8:00PM EDT/5:00PM PDT on Wednesday, March 16th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Iowa has been lighting it up, posting the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NCAA this season. Thursday in Buffalo, they face a Richmond team whose defense seems up to the task. Jacob Gilyard is the NCAA D-I all-time leader in steals, with 466 in his career....
We have our first NCAA Tournament upset as March Madness is officially in high gear. Michigan has taken down Colorado State as an 11th seed after a massive second half. The Wolverines were down by as many as nine at one point before winning by 12 points, 75-63. A good...
A University of Northern Iowa student spent his spring break setting a new record. KETV reports that Paul Noble now holds the record for the fastest run across the state of Iowa. He started his 278-mile run at 5 a.m. on March 13, in Muscatine. He crossed the line into...
PEORIA, Ill. (MWBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac liked the bus ride to Metamora, especially the ride home. The Indians swept the Redbirds in varsity baseball and softball games on Wednesday. Morton, Richwoods, IVC and Brimfield also won high school baseball games. And ten Normal Community football players signed their college commitment letters in a school ceremony. Two […]
Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
(Buffalo, NY) #12 seed Richmond ousted #5 seed Iowa from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday afternoon. The Spiders scored a 67-63 win to advance to a matchup with Providence on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had 21 points and 9 rebounds from Keegan Murray. Patrick McCaffery scored 18. The...
The PIAA basketball playoffs have reached the final four this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network. On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of five semifinals games in the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs. Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning...
(Omaha) Ryan Hawkins has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District Team in District VI. Hawkins averages 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, leading Creighton in both categories. The Atlantic graduate has a Big East best 11 double doubles. He has 1,206 career rebounds which is #1 among active Division I players. His 2,556 career points are 2nd most among active players.
