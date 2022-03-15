ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Schedule For Wednesday March 16th

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago

The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
State
Iowa State
KCCI.com

Richmond's defense has Iowa's attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Iowa has been lighting it up, posting the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NCAA this season. Thursday in Buffalo, they face a Richmond team whose defense seems up to the task. Jacob Gilyard is the NCAA D-I all-time leader in steals, with 466 in his career....
BUFFALO, NY
KCCI.com

UNI student finishes run across Iowa in 4 days

A University of Northern Iowa student spent his spring break setting a new record. KETV reports that Paul Noble now holds the record for the fastest run across the state of Iowa. He started his 278-mile run at 5 a.m. on March 13, in Muscatine. He crossed the line into...
MUSCATINE, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for March 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (MWBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac liked the bus ride to Metamora, especially the ride home. The Indians swept the Redbirds in varsity baseball and softball games on Wednesday. Morton, Richwoods, IVC and Brimfield also won high school baseball games. And ten Normal Community football players signed their college commitment letters in a school ceremony. Two […]
METAMORA, IL
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

PIAA semifinal games to be broadcast on Trib HSSN

The PIAA basketball playoffs have reached the final four this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network. On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of five semifinals games in the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs. Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Western Iowa Today

USBWA tabs Creighton’s Hawkins as an All-District selection

(Omaha) Ryan Hawkins has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District Team in District VI. Hawkins averages 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, leading Creighton in both categories. The Atlantic graduate has a Big East best 11 double doubles. He has 1,206 career rebounds which is #1 among active Division I players. His 2,556 career points are 2nd most among active players.
OMAHA, NE

