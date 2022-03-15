ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans LT Laremy Tunsil isn't leaving — Jordan Belfort style

By Mark Lane
 1 day ago
The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil are going to make it work for 2022.

Tunsil took to Twitter to post a nine-second clip from “Wolf of Wall Street” where the protagonist, Jordan Belfort, announces he isn’t going to resign from his job.

The specifics of why the two-time Pro Bowler won’t be going anywhere this season is because the Texans restructured Tunsil’s contract, converting his $17.85 million salary into a $16.815 million roster bonus, according to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network. Tunsil’s salary is now $1.035 million.

For the Texans’ salary cap, Tunsil will count $17.7 million as opposed to $26.1 million. The former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick will still have an $18.5 million salary for 2023.

There was some question as to whether Tunsil would remain in Houston as general manager Nick Caserio appeared noncommittal to the left tackle in an interview with “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on Jan. 18.

““I would say every situation, every player is in different circumstances,” Caserio said. “The injury that he sustained, whenever it was, you know, was a legitimate injury, and as we work through the process, every player has to work through some things, and in the end, it didn’t work out and Laremy didn’t end up playing for the duration of the season. Again, we can’t worry about what happened last year. We’re going to focus on this upcoming season.”

Tunsil sustained a thumb injury that limited him to five games for 2021.

New offensive line coach George Warhop also seemed to shy away from questions about Tunsil when he met with reporters on Feb. 22.

“I’ve barely had enough time to call my wife at this point,” said Warhop. “So, I’m going to love Laremy Tunsil, but I love my wife. So, I’m always going to make sure I’m calling her. When I get to him, I will get to him.”

With Tunsil coming back for 2022, Warhop will learn to love Tunsil.

