Topeka, KS

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

By Bret Buganski
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ryiG_0egGGv0S00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas.

The bill is back on the agenda in Topeka after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session.

After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk this session.

“Got three stores that we’re just patiently waiting to turn into some dispensaries,” said Jorden Kausman, CBD Plus USA, Wichita.

Governor continues bid to axe the food tax

Kausman is just one person who is closely watching our lawmakers and the medical marijuana bill that now has new life in Topeka with bipartisan support.

“Almost every state in the country has passed some form of medical marijuana. I think there’s a good possibility that we come up with a bill that will pass out,” said Sen. Robert Olsen (R-Olathe).

Under SB 560 , you would need to be 18 or older to use medical marijuana or permission from your parent or guardian if you’re under the age of 18. You also need a recommendation from a doctor. There are also limits on how much marijuana you can legally possess, which lawmakers wrote as “an amount not to exceed a recommended 30 day supply.”

There are also qualifying medical conditions to get a doctor’s recommendation, and you won’t be able to legally smoke or vape medical marijuana.

“I hope that they do change that because that would be a hindrance to the dispensaries, mainly to the patients themselves,” said Kausman.

Comments / 5

james meek
1d ago

and why can't you guys stretch out and actually do some research on individuals whom have been on it and have been in hiding from this country. and the wonderful wonderful lawmakers and the wonderful FDA and then the boys in blue that draw the line in between us being able to fight for our rights and freedoms. I don't blame the comps they were told to stand in the way I blame the lawmakers and the people who are supposed to take care of us citizens. I have smoked for decades and I have a debilitating disease that is destroying my body and I have to see this world do what it's doing knowing that I have daughters that are going to grow up without me because of my disease going to take me out early. thank you America and planet Earth for failing me and my children and the rest of the children of the world.

Reply(2)
2
iTWUZM3
22h ago

out with the old in with the new. let's get this done. the benefits clearly outweigh the costs. y'all lawmakers need to quit drinking so much.

Reply
2
Daleen Ross
1d ago

It says you can't smoke or vape medical marijuana but don't they realize that ingesting it in the form of an edible makes it way, way stronger! Plus, there's really no way to tell how much you're ingesting each time and once it's in your stomach there's no getting it out. So if you've ate more than you should, all you can do is ride it out until it wears off. At least with smoking or vaping, you can control how much goes into your body..... this still limits it's use in our state when some of the states on our borders have passed recreational use by any adult who lives or visits those states. Oppression is oppression no matter how they word it......

Reply
2
