JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $71 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share...

Benzinga

Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated product revenue growth of 75.3% year-on-year, to $132.71 million, missing the consensus of $138.56 million. On a proforma basis, organic product revenue was flat compared to last year. Product revenues from Branded CPG segment increased 98.1%, and the Flavors &...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synthetic Biologics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
Benzinga

Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jabil beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.47. Revenue was up $724.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $547.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that UP Fintech Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. UP Fintech Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

MariMed Doubles Full Year Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA, Reports Q4 & Full Year Earnings

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "We are very pleased to deliver another strong year of financial performance for our shareholders, more than doubling our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," said Bob Fireman, MariMed president and CEO. "Our validated management team continued to grind it out, staying focused on the financial discipline and operational excellence that has defined our approach. We strengthened an already solid balance sheet through our operating cash flow generation and made great progress across all four pillars of our strategic growth plan."
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America

Within the last quarter, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Packaging Corp of America has an average price target of $156.6 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $129.00.
Benzinga

Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q4 Earnings

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surgalign Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $4.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Lennar Stock Gains After Q1 Results Beats Expectation

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.5% year-over-year to $6.20 billion, beating the consensus of $6.08 billion. Deliveries increased 2% Y/Y to 12,538 homes; New orders increased 1% Y/Y to 15,747 homes; new orders dollar value increased 19% Y/Y to $7.8 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.70,...
