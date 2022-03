Q. I believe that the New Jersey 2021 Homestead Rebate was based on the 2017 New Jersey income tax return. If I itemized on my 2017 federal return, do I have to report the New Jersey Homestead Rebate as income on my 2021 federal return? Or does the three-year statute of limitations come into play? Also, is the 2021 Senior Freeze simply applicable to 2021 property taxes? Thank you.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO