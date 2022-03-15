ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Guarding cage Tuesday

 1 day ago

Brossoit will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Jets, Danny Webster of the...

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game home stand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights. Tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10:45 am CT for live interviews with the players and interim head coach Dave Lowry. Then, look for the Morning Skate Report and Five Storylines for all the line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Golden Knights on Tuesday

Hellebuyck will start Tuesday's game against visiting Vegas, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck has been rather porous of late, struggling to the tune of a 4.12 GAA and .871 save percentage over his last seven games. The Golden Knights head to Winnipeg as losers of their last four while scoring just eight goals combined during the losing streak, though, so Hellebuyck doesn't make for the worst fantasy play on a busy 11-game slate.
NHL
Laurent Brossoit
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Can Golden Knights rebound in Winnipeg?

Bruins (-190) @ Blackhawks (+155) We backed the Boston Bruins on the puck line against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, and the Bruins did everything but cover. They were by far the superior team, controlling 58% of the shot attempts, 60% of the expected goals, and 62% of the scoring chances. They fully deserved their win and were unlucky the game was even close.
NHL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Guarding cage Tuesday

Vejmelka will get the starting nod in Montreal on Tuesday. Vejmelka is 2-1-0 with a strong .946 save percentage through three March appearances. The 25-year-old rookie is 9-22-1 with a 3.37 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 34 games on the year. He owns an impressive .921 save percentage on the road.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Guarding cage against Preds

DeSmith will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Nashville, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. DeSmith enters Tuesday's contest having gone undefeated in regulation over his last 11 appearances in which he posted a 6-0-1 record and 2.43 GAA. With the New Hampshire native performing well, the Penguins may no longer be in the market for goaltending help ahead of the deadline. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, DeSmith's starts figure to be infrequent while Tristan Jarry sees the bulk of the workload.
NHL
#Las Vegas#Golden Knights#Jets#The Las Vegas Sun
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Will start Tuesday

Knight led the Panthers onto the ice for Tuesday's road game versus the Sharks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Head coach Andrew Brunette previously confirmed Sergei Bobrovsky as the starter for this contest, but it appears Knight will get the nod instead. Knight stopped 35 of 37 shots Sunday versus the Kings in a shootout loss, but he has a lackluster 3.02 GAA and .905 save percentage in 20 games this season.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding cage Thursday

Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Korpisalo will make just his second appearance since the start of February. The 27-year-old was crushed for six goals on 33 shots against the Islanders in his last outing. On the year, he's 6-9-0 with a brutal 3.95 GAA and .883 save percentage.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Jets prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Winnipeg Jets fans are playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. The Knights are desperately seeking a win tonight to stay in playoff contention as they have lost now four games in a row. The Jets are at the bottom of the playoff race, but it’s not out of reach, especially with a win here on home ice. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Jets prediction and pick.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Reuters

Coyotes jump on Canadiens early to finish strong trip

Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller each had a goal and assist and the Arizona Coyotes used a four-goal first period to beat the host Montreal Canadiens 6-3 and conclude a 4-1-0 road trip on Tuesday night. Barrett Hayton, Anton Stralman, Nick Ritchie and Crouse each scored in the first for...
NHL
Reuters

Jack Roslovic's two goals lift Jackets past Senators

Columbus center Jack Roslovic recorded his second two-goal performance of the season to fuel the visiting Blue Jackets to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Eric Robinson scored for the second time in as many games, Sean Kuraly also tallied and Patrik Laine and defenseman Zach Werenski each notched two assists for Columbus.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Injury details clarified

Chychrun is dealing with an ankle injury that's expected to keep him out no more than two weeks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Chychrun was given a 2-4 week timeline as of Monday, but it appears it may be on the shorter end of that range after additional testing. The 23-year-old is at 21 points in 47 contests this season, and it remains possible he'll get traded even while he's sidelined if the Coyotes make big changes to their rebuilding roster.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Losing My Religion

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin to miss rest of the season as injuries pile up in Dallas

The Dallas Stars have been battling all season to remain in the playoff race in the Western Conference. It’s been especially difficult in net, as the Stars have had to play the majority of the season without Anton Khudobin. On Monday, the goalie underwent right hip arthroscopy and a labral repair. The expected recovery time is at least six months, officially closing the window on his return to the Stars this season.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Saints' Marcus Maye: Joins Saints on three-year deal

Maye (Achilles) agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Maye underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles in early November, but he still proved to be a popular target in free agency. It's unclear if the 29-year-old will be ready to go for Week 1, but when healthy he figures to start at free safety alongside Malcolm Jenkins.
NFL

