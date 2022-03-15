Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Guarding cage Tuesday

DeSmith will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Nashville, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. DeSmith enters Tuesday's contest having gone undefeated in regulation over his last 11 appearances in which he posted a 6-0-1 record and 2.43 GAA. With the New Hampshire native performing well, the Penguins may no longer be in the market for goaltending help ahead of the deadline. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, DeSmith's starts figure to be infrequent while Tristan Jarry sees the bulk of the workload.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO