Jets' Andrew Copp: Not playing Tuesday

Martin will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game when the Islanders take on the Capitals on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Martin will ride the bench in favor of Ross Johnston, who will play on the fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz seems to prefer what Johnston can bring to the team at this point over Martin. Johnston is best known for his fists but does have some offensive ability for a man his size, while Martin is just that guy that hits anything and everything in an opposing uniform. Martin next will get a chance to play Thursday versus the Rangers.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO