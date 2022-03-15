ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Jets' Andrew Copp: Not playing Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Copp isn't available for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
numberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 3/15/22

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy -- but also a good deal of risk, too. The right low-salary plays can give you good production while affording you more chances to roster high-salary studs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Must Maintain Seller Status Despite Copp Injury, Wild Card Gains

The temptation for Winnipeg Jets’ GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to abandon “seller” status at next Monday’s Trade Deadline will be high, as the team’s overall landscape has become a lot murkier in recent days. It’s a temptation he must resist. Jets Biggest Piece of Trade...
NHL
Person
Andrew Copp
CBS Sports

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Wiggins (illness) didn't practice Tuesday but is considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Wiggins was sidelined for Monday's win over the Wizards due to the aliment and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game. In his absence Monday, Jordan Poole entered the starting lineup, while Moses Moody saw an increased role off the bench. Both players figure to see similar roles if Wiggins is ruled out again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Matt Martin: Won't play Tuesday

Martin will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game when the Islanders take on the Capitals on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Martin will ride the bench in favor of Ross Johnston, who will play on the fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz seems to prefer what Johnston can bring to the team at this point over Martin. Johnston is best known for his fists but does have some offensive ability for a man his size, while Martin is just that guy that hits anything and everything in an opposing uniform. Martin next will get a chance to play Thursday versus the Rangers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Golden Knights on Tuesday

Hellebuyck will start Tuesday's game against visiting Vegas, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck has been rather porous of late, struggling to the tune of a 4.12 GAA and .871 save percentage over his last seven games. The Golden Knights head to Winnipeg as losers of their last four while scoring just eight goals combined during the losing streak, though, so Hellebuyck doesn't make for the worst fantasy play on a busy 11-game slate.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The sharpshooter has been officially marked out with a lingering left ankle injury after being deemed questionable heading into Tuesday. It'll be his second straight absence, so expect Patty Mills, who posted five points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes Sunday, to garner a second consecutive start in place of Curry. Curry will likely remain day-to-day leading up to the Nets' next matchup against Dallas on Wednesday.
NBA
#Jets#The Golden Knights#The Winnipeg Sun
CBS Sports

Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Won't play Tuesday

Siegenthaler (illness) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Canucks. Siegenthaler will miss his first game of the season Tuesday, and Colton White is expected to enter the lineup. The 24-year-old Siegenthaler will be questionable going into Wednesday's game versus the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Could play Tuesday

Lehkonen (upper body) is a game-time decision Tuesday against Arizona, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Lehkonen missed Sunday's game in Philadelphia with the injury, but he's evidently close to returning. Interested fantasy managers should check back in during pregame warmups around 6:30 p.m. EST to get a better idea if Lehkoken will play Tuesday.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Jets' Josh Morrissey: Pots fifth power-play tally

Morrissey scored a power-play goal to go with an assist and four shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights. Morrissey took a while to join in on the fun but still ended up with a productive performance as Winnipeg's offense piled up goals. He set up Mark Scheifele for the Jets' fifth goal late in the second, then gave Winnipeg a 6-3 lead with his eighth goal of the season in the third. Five of those eight goals have come on the power play.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Ehlers Playing Excellent Hockey Since Returning From Injury

Newsflash: Nikolaj Ehlers is very good and Winnipeg Jets are better when he is in the lineup. He’s been excellent in his first half-dozen games since a long stint on the injured reserve. Ehlers Has Picked Up Where He Left Off. Since returning from injury on March 4 against...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Pacioretty was injured Friday against the Penguins, and he'll miss his second straight game Tuesday. The Golden Knights are dealing with a number of injuries again, which sees William Karlsson shift to left wing from center to play on the top line. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Panthers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets and Lowry Finding Shorthanded and Secondary Scoring Touch

Adam Lowry and shorthanded goals: name a more iconic duo as of late. The Jets’ rugged and respected third-liner has a trio of shorthanded markers and a shorthanded assist in the past month. Most recently, he put the punctuation mark on the Jets’ 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night with a nifty goal while Neal Pionk was in the box for slashing.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Need to Replace Lemieux’s Grit Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Kings have suffered a slew of injuries this season, particularly in the last couple of weeks. With Drew Doughty, Sean Walker, Alex Edler, Matt Roy, Mikey Andersson, Viktor Arvidsson, Dustin Brown, Andreas Athanasiou, Brendan Lemieux, and now possibly Tobias Bjornfot all injured, the team is relying heavily on depth to win the games. Fortunately, this team has an incredible amount of organizational depth and is just about surviving. There are some big names on this list, and today I want to focus on the forwards.
NHL
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing off bench for Pelicans on Tuesday night

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Marshall will come off the bench after C.J. McCollum was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to produce 25.1 FanDuel points, 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.3...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Jets Should Stay Quiet at 2022 Trade Deadline

According to the oddsmakers, the Winnipeg Jets currently have a nine percent chance of making the playoffs. It’s slim but as Lloyd Christmas said in “Dumb and Dumber” facing nearly similar impossible odds, “so you’re telling me there’s a chance?” The media and fans alike have the Jets being sellers at the trade deadline, but what if they’re not? I’m not saying Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Nathan Beaulieu – the team’s three unrestricted free agents (UFA) at season’s end – aren’t going to get traded by Monday, I’m saying there’s maybe an overlooked option where they won’t.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Hertl, Thornton, Middleton & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl is off the trade board, as he signed a lengthy extension on Wednesday afternoon. That doesn’t mean the Sharks won’t be making any moves however, as defenceman Jake Middleton is still picking up a ton of interest ahead of the deadline. In other news, Joe Thornton returned to the SAP Center on Tuesday night and was greeted with a tribute video and a roaring ovation. Last but not least, Alexander Barabanov, who is on a one-year deal, is hoping to receive an extension from the Sharks.
NHL
WSB Radio

Memphis holds off Boise State rally for 64-53 1st-round win

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Lessons from a tough start to the season helped Memphis weather a second-half challenge by Boise State on Thursday. DeAndre Williams had 14 points, Jalen Duren made a crucial basket down the stretch and the ninth-seeded Tigers survived their first-round game against the Broncos with a 64-53 victory in the NCAA Tournament.
PORTLAND, OR

