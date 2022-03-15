Jets' Andrew Copp: Not playing Tuesday

The Los Angeles Kings have suffered a slew of injuries this season, particularly in the last couple of weeks. With Drew Doughty, Sean Walker, Alex Edler, Matt Roy, Mikey Andersson, Viktor Arvidsson, Dustin Brown, Andreas Athanasiou, Brendan Lemieux, and now possibly Tobias Bjornfot all injured, the team is relying heavily on depth to win the games. Fortunately, this team has an incredible amount of organizational depth and is just about surviving. There are some big names on this list, and today I want to focus on the forwards.
