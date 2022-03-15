ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.15 - Donor - Press Release

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving...

spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.16 - Guilt - Press Release

“Guilt” – Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley experience feelings of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly worked with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their team. Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez investigate a man’s murder after Eddie and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin, on the 250th episode of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.08 - Into Oblivion - Press Release

"Into Oblivion" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) CHANGES - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry's (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022.
spoilertv.com

Unbroken - Scott Bakula To Star In NBC Pilot

Former Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula is returning to NBC as the lead of ranch drama pilot Unbroken (working title), which he also will executive produce. Bakula will play Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.
Lina Esco
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.11 - The Family - Press Release

“The Family” – Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precoious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Unforgotten - Sinéad Keenan Joins Cast - Press Release

RTS award winning actress Sinéad Keenan is to play the role of DCI Jessica James in ITV’s critically acclaimed and RTS nominated crime drama, Unforgotten, created and written by renowned screenwriter Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures. Dublin born Sinéad, who was also BAFTA nominated for her role as Melanie Jones in Little Boy Blue, begins filming her new role later this month alongside BAFTA nominated Sanjeev Bhaskar who has played DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in four previous series of the hugely successful cold case murder drama.
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.17 - The Strangest Affair of All Time - Press Release

“The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.15 - With These Hands - Press Release

“With These Hands” – Bull takes a frustratingly passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit, when he helps the surgeon who saved his life after his heart attack and must defer to her browbeating attorney on trial strategy. Also, Taylor fights the urge to check into the background of Henri Fray (Edward Akrout), Marissa’s new love interest, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Geneva Carr’s directorial debut.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.17 - Breach - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Breach” – When a ransomware attempt causes a dam to malfunction, Ernie and a team of hackers are tasked to find the culprit quickly, before all power and water is cut off on the island. Also, Lucy and Whistler work together, giving Whistler a chance to apologize to Lucy and mend their relationship, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.16 - Welcome To The Man Code - Press Release

“Welcome to the Man Code” – When Calvin discovers his friend, Lorenzo, (Bill Bellamy), is harboring a secret, he struggles with whether to share the info with Tina. Also, Dave becomes concerned about Gemma’s growing closeness to a coach at her school, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.05 - Truth Hurts - Press Release

"Truth Hurts" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) GETTING ANSWERS - When the power goes out at Bringston, everyone takes the time to reveal some surprising truths to each other. Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with telling her friends about her son when she learns he will be in town for a visit, and Thea unexpectedly turns to Simone for dating advice. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) becomes worried about JR (Sylvester Powell) who is dealing with issues in the wrong way. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) challenges Keisha (Netta Walker) when she is ready to give up on her choreography dreams. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara's (Kelly Jenrette) relationship comes to a head, leaving them questioning how to move forward. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Holli Overton (#105). Original airdate 3/21/2022.
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.11 - Legacy - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Legacy” – While Meredith, Amelia and the team prepare for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited, groundbreaking surgery, Bailey receives an unexpected offer. Owen’s impatience makes him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene. In Minnesota, Nick makes a liver transplant a teaching moment when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.17 - Inappropriate Nakedness - Press Release

“Inappropriate Nakedness” – Bob and Abishola decide her mother has officially overstayed her welcome when Ebunoluwa starts renovating Bob’s guest room. Also, when Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to have a spirit speak to Ebunoluwa from beyond the grave, Abishola gets more information about her mother than she bargained for, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.13 - 13.14 - Press Releases

WHEN A DOJ AGENT’S PARTNER IS KILLED, SAM DONS HIS PREVIOUS UNDERCOVER PERSONA TO FIND THE CULPRIT, ON BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES OF “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” AT A SPECIAL TIME ON SUNDAY, MARCH 27. “Bonafides” – When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover...
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.17 - A Solo Peanut, A Social Butterfly And The Truth - Press Release

“A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth” – Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace). Also, George Sr. and Mary are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup, and Georgie comes clean to Mandy, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.10 - Open House - Press Release

“Open House” – It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one when “Abbott Elementary” returns TUESDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
