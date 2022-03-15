ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset, LA

Sunset town officials preparing for VP Harris visit

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
1 day ago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02N16h_0egGEae100

SUNSET, La. ( KLFY ) –The Mayor of Sunset Charles James confirms that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Sunset Friday,  March 18.

Mayor James explains her cancellation for her February visit was due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“She never said that she was not coming.  They said she was postponing the event.  I’ve been waiting around for the word and finally it came,” Mayor James explained.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Sunset, La. Friday

The mayor says everyone is excited about both her visit and the message she’s bringing.

The Vice President will be discussing the benefits of the infrastructure bill recently signed by President Joe Biden and Congress.

The legislation provides for billions of dollars to be invested in improving broadband service and affordable internet to communities lacking adequate service.

“We’re talking people being able to better educate their children.  Small communities like ours have really been suffering,” the mayor stated.

The mayor explains the next rule of order is housekeeping.

“When there are people asking you, are you going to clean the streets?  Of course,” Mayor James explained.

“Yes, We’re going to clean the streets ,” the mayor added.

Mayor James says he seldom gets excited but in a situation of Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Sunset, he says has no other choice.

“The greatest town in Louisiana that’s what it says,” Mayor James proudly stated..

“The fact that of all the towns and cities in the State of Louisiana and she picked Sunset.  Enjoy that, and that’s what we’re doing,” the mayor explained.

Related
KLFY News 10

Bill prohibiting discussion of LGBT topics in classrooms introduced in Louisiana legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana House member Dodie Horton introduced a bill into the state legislature Thursday that would bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. House Bill 837 would prohibit teachers and other employees from discussing or incorporating the topics into lessons for grades from kindergarten to eighth […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

WATCH: Gov. Edwards delivers 2022 State of the State Address

UPDATED: BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Governor Edwards opened his address discussing COVID-19 and the public health emergency status. On March 11, 2020 I signed a public health emergency for COVID-19. And while it changed to reflect the ebb and flow of the pandemic, it has remained in effect since then. This Wednesday, the order […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

La. lawmakers respond to VA’s proposal to close Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently proposed shutting down the VA medical center in Alexandria, La. Senator Bill Cassidy responded, calling the proposal “infuriating.” Congresswoman Letlow also disagreed with the proposal. The VA’s proposal to close the facility can be found on pages 37-38 of the 2022 VA Recommendations to […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
