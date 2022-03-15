Sunset town officials preparing for VP Harris visit

SUNSET, La. ( KLFY ) –The Mayor of Sunset Charles James confirms that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Sunset Friday, March 18.

Mayor James explains her cancellation for her February visit was due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“She never said that she was not coming. They said she was postponing the event. I’ve been waiting around for the word and finally it came,” Mayor James explained.

The mayor says everyone is excited about both her visit and the message she’s bringing.

The Vice President will be discussing the benefits of the infrastructure bill recently signed by President Joe Biden and Congress.

The legislation provides for billions of dollars to be invested in improving broadband service and affordable internet to communities lacking adequate service.

“We’re talking people being able to better educate their children. Small communities like ours have really been suffering,” the mayor stated.

The mayor explains the next rule of order is housekeeping.

“When there are people asking you, are you going to clean the streets? Of course,” Mayor James explained.

“Yes, We’re going to clean the streets ,” the mayor added.

Mayor James says he seldom gets excited but in a situation of Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Sunset, he says has no other choice.

“The greatest town in Louisiana that’s what it says,” Mayor James proudly stated..

“The fact that of all the towns and cities in the State of Louisiana and she picked Sunset. Enjoy that, and that’s what we’re doing,” the mayor explained.

