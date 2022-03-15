(3/15) Evening thunderstorms, mountain snow to end Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Cascades until Wednesday morning. Snow will be spotty into tonight but another two to five inches of snow could fall with isolated higher totals possible. Stevens Pass looks to be most likely to see heavier amounts.

In the lowlands, we have some downpours with small hail nearer the foothills and also in Skagit County right now and that’s likely to continue for a few more hours before the atmospheric instability lessens after sunset. Other areas will see some sunshine through dark but a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible anywhere at any time.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, expect fewer showers and the bulk of the day Wednesday will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but some drizzle and sprinkles will be possible. The best chance of continued wet weather will be in the morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Several weather disturbances will move through Thursday through the weekend with chances of rain at times. The best shot at rain looks to be late Thursday and again late in the day Friday as well as on Saturday. We could have some drier times Sunday before more rain early next week.

