Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
 1 day ago
The Senate on Tuesday voted to nix a requirement to wear masks on public transportation as the country rolls back coronavirus rules and restrictions.

Senators voted 57-40 on the resolution, which would reduce Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements that most people wear masks on public transportation, including trains, airplanes and buses.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Jon Tester (Mont.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) each voted for it.

Hassan, Kelly, Bennet and Cortez Masto are up for reelection in November. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is not, was the only GOP senator to vote against the resolution.

Despite the win for Paul, the resolution is likely to hit a wall in the House. It would also need to overcome a likely veto by President Biden .

“We have it within our power today to ensure the American people that we are irreversibly going back to normal,” Paul said during a floor speech.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has talked about having long-term coronavirus symptoms, urged his colleagues to work with the CDC.

“I would urge my colleagues strongly to stand with smart economic policy and wise public health policy,” Kaine said.

The vote comes after Republicans were also able to pass resolutions earlier this year to nix the coronavirus public health emergency and the vaccine requirement for public health workers. Both have yet to pass the House.

missline
21h ago

Do it now, not in a month, there is no reason to edit!! Also Healthcare workers are still f’ed with Biden’s misuse of the Medicare and Medicaid services and the mandates that are going along with it!! It is wrong wrong wrong wrong!! Do you want trained Drs and nurses with experience or do you want idiots that are quick trained and at temp jobs collecting huge pay checks and have nothing invested in working there?!?! Problem is people don’t think of healthcare workers till they need one. If you’ve not been at hospitals clinics or facilities very regulatory for the last 2 years, if you’ve not been hospitalized or had an accident you’d be shocked at the terrible turn this has all taken. The other problem is by the time you need a healthcare worker and healthcare, you are too weak, hurt, sick , desperate to do anything about it.. fix it now before it’s too late. The government ever reaching hand in healthcare HAS TO END if you want any decency in healthcare. I’ve worked in healthcare 30 ye

The Hill

