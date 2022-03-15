ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

You don't have to go to a studio to do Pilates

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSG0S_0egGDo2O00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

At the peak of the pandemic, while most of the world was locked down, we had to come up with new ways to do the things we normally did. When that came to exercising, people came up with many different solutions. From simply running in a mask to investing in a Peloton, exercise-hungry people found a way.

But what if you want to do Pilates? Rather than go back to the study, you can do a great Pilates workout from home with the AeroPilates® Precision Series Reformer.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, AeroPilates is an outstanding way to burn fat, strengthen muscles, and increase your flexibility from the comfort of your home. The Precision Reformer offers four levels of spring resistance for a custom workout and an adjustable padded foot bar to support you in traditional Pilates exercises. As you get stronger, you can easily work with different resistance bands to make your workout tougher or take it easier on days you're not feeling your best. When you're ready for a serious challenge, you can switch out the foot bar with the included Patented Cardio Rebounder that is an effective way to improve your cardio health and burn calories while reducing the impact on your joints.

In addition to being well-designed, the Precision Reformer comes with free online access to two of AeroPilates' most popular video packages: the AeroPilates Primer and the Basic Workout Package. Whether you're brand new to Pilates or you just need a little inspiration to get started, these packages will help you get a great workout from home.

Who said you can't do Pilates from home? Right now, the AeroPilates® Precision Series Reformer is on sale for 20% off $679 at $542.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

A Trainer Says This Type Of Core Exercise Is Even More Effective Than Planks

It's not always go big or go home at the gym. Small movements can have a big impact, as seen in this week's Trainer of the Month Club. In the episode, Bridget O’Carroll, founder of Studio Qila, the first Native-owned digital fitness studio, demos a no-plank core workout that focuses on slow and controlled stabilizer work. O'Carroll says that this kind of work is actually more efficient for your abdomen than planks or crunches, because "it's calling your entire core into play rather than just working the superficial front piece of your abs."
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

4 Hip Thrust Exercises to Strengthen Your Glutes and Enhance Your Stability

You may be practicing squats at the gym, but there’s a better way to strengthen your hip extensor muscles, like your glutes. Enter: the hip thrust exercise. According to research, a strength training program complete with hip thrusts is more effective at increasing sprint time, compared to a program featuring squats.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Cardio#Aeropilates
Well+Good

A Trainer Says That Pain In This Area Is a Tell-Tale Sign You’re Doing an Exercise Incorrectly

Proper form is the most important element of your workouts. Not only does it ensure that you're getting the most out of an exercise, but it also helps reduce your risk of injury. In group classes and training sessions, there's an instructor there to help correct your form—but when you work out at home, you don't tend to get that personal attention. When there's no one there to point out if you're overarching your back or scrunching your shoulders up toward your ears, it's essential that you do your own due diligence.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
New York Post

Scientists say these 12 exercises will help you get to sleep faster

We already know exercise is good for us. But if it was guaranteed to give you almost five hours more sleep a week, would you brush off your gym kit?. Scientists have found certain exercises can improve sleep, helping you to get to sleep faster, and for longer. Failure to...
YOGA
Shape Magazine

Kate Hudson's Lower-Body Workout Straight from Her Trainer

ICYMI, Kate Hudson recently posted a photo on Instagram that can pretty much be described as the physical embodiment of thousands of fire emojis. The minute you come upon the pic, you'll stop scrolling — and start shopping for a copycat purple dress. But this "legs for days" pic also likely has you wondering just what she's up to in her home gym to build such strong stems. And good news: Brian Nguyen, Hudson's trainer and strength coach, has got you covered.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Amazon
RunnersWorld

Gain Core Strength and Body Awareness With the Farmer’s Walk Exercise

Gain Core Strength and Body Awareness With the Farmer’s Walk. File this one under “simple yet effective.” The farmer’s walk may not look all that difficult, but it only takes a couple of laps to feel your entire body (and brain) working to get from point A to point B.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The Best Ankle Weights (And Ankle Weight Exercises) To up Your Fitness Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Ankle Weights The Best Ankle Weight Exercises The most effective workouts are all about variety. How can you continue to throw different exercises, angles and training methods at your body to constantly challenge it, ensuring it never gets too comfortable? Incorporating different fitness tools is a great place to start. And if lower body strength and working out at home are both priorities for you, we recommend snagging a pair of...
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

7 Best Back Exercise Machines for Building Strong Muscles

If you number among the countless people who've let their gym memberships lapse over the past two years, chances are you've adjusted to the new norm of working out at home. But even home workouts can have their challenges—especially when you're trying to build or maintain muscle, but no longer have access to the wide variety of exercise machines your gym once provided. This can leave you with some weak spots that become painful when training hard—particularly in your back.
WORKOUTS
Mic

You definitely have these problems — but probably don't realize they have cheap solutions

Get ready for a list of everyday problems so common you’re bound to feel seen and heard. Whether that bag of brown sugar in your pantry has formed into one impossible-to-scoop rock (the worst), or you’re constantly facing down a dirty and smudged laptop (who doesn’t have a few fingerprints all over their touchscreens?) chances are you silently struggle with these annoying problems on a daily basis. That’s why I found super cheap solutions to get rid of those smudges and for all of the other problems on this list.
ELECTRONICS
FitnessVolt.com

Do Squats Work Your Abs?

Squats are arguably one of the most productive exercises you can do. Entire workouts have been written around squats, and many coaches and lifters view them as essential. It doesn’t matter if you want to build muscle, get stronger, burn fat, or run faster and jump higher, squats will help you achieve your goals sooner. Squats are also a fundamental movement pattern that most people do many times each day and are, of course, the first lift contested in a powerlifting meet.
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

MS Dieting With the Wahls Protocol

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a degenerative autoimmune disease. Although scientists are still understanding the role of diet in treating and controlling MS, some people are able to slow the progression of their disease by following an MS diet. One of those people is Dr. Terry Wahls, a physician who has...
DIETS
The Mint Hill Times

Do You Have A Picky Eater?

CHARLOTTE – Many parents are struggling with the same issue at mealtime. Their child/ren are stuck in the pizza, nugget, and mac and cheese diet plan. It is a struggle that many children and parents go through each time a meal is placed in front of them. All children have their favorite foods and will by nature want to have those foods at each meal, but the question is: do you have a picky eater or a child with an eating disorder? While the plan that is placed to work through either is relatively the same strategy, it is always important to address the concern.
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

Does Being Cold Make Your Muscles Ache?

Cold weather can tighten the muscles and joints, leading to ache and pain, restricted motion, and decreased flexibility. Cold weather or being cold can trigger or aggravate already existing muscle problems or can bring new-onset muscle ache in several ways:. Losing heat. Contraction of muscles. Changes in blood flow. Prone...
Fresno Bee

Disney Tries a New Idea at Hollywood Studios (You Don’t Have to Be a Star Wars Fan)

People fork over the increasingly expensive cost of Disney vacations for a variety of reasons: To enjoy the adrenaline rush of a fun ride on Space Mountain or a romp through the Haunted Mansion, watch their kids bubble with joy as they wait in line for Big Thunder Mountain, or even relive their own childhood days in the most magical place on Earth.
LIFESTYLE
boxrox.com

The Best Dumbbell Exercises for Six Pack Abs

Add these best dumbbell exercises for six pack abs into your training and take your core strength and physique to the next level. Designed by Jeff from Athlean X. “When it comes to ab training, you would be making mistake if you did not include dumbbell exercises into your workouts. In this video, I’m going to show you the best dumbbell exercises for abs, each based on a different training criteria. I’m going to cover the categories of strength, power, hypertrophy, metabolic training, total body, corrective exercise and a miscellaneous movement that needs to find it’s way into your routine.”
WORKOUTS
The Hill

The Hill

507K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy