The Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Magic prediction and pick. This may not be the most exciting game on paper, but there’s plenty to watch for here. The honor of being the worst team in the NBA is at stake in this one. The Pistons are currently 18-51, while the Magic are 18-52. Despite their incredibly similar records, it’s clear that Detroit has been the better team. The Pistons have managed to play some good teams closely throughout the year, while the Magic have mainly been involved in a series of blowouts. Regardless of the talent level of these two teams, there are still bets to be made. Let’s get into the pick.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO