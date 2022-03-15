ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $71 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated product revenue growth of 75.3% year-on-year, to $132.71 million, missing the consensus of $138.56 million. On a proforma basis, organic product revenue was flat compared to last year. Product revenues from Branded CPG segment increased 98.1%, and the Flavors &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +4.05% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Benzinga

Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synthetic Biologics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jabil beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.47. Revenue was up $724.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $547.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Priority Tech Holdings

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Priority Tech Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Priority Tech Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Select Medical Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Select Medical Holdings. The company has an average price target of $38.0 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $28.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MariMed Doubles Full Year Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA, Reports Q4 & Full Year Earnings

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "We are very pleased to deliver another strong year of financial performance for our shareholders, more than doubling our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," said Bob Fireman, MariMed president and CEO. "Our validated management team continued to grind it out, staying focused on the financial discipline and operational excellence that has defined our approach. We strengthened an already solid balance sheet through our operating cash flow generation and made great progress across all four pillars of our strategic growth plan."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q4 Earnings

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surgalign Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $4.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Calvin Klein parent G-III stock soars after earnings beat and upbeat outlook

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII, +14.25% shares soared 10.8% in Thursday trading after it reported fourth-quarter profit that blew past expectations and gave upbeat guidance. The Calvin Klein parent posted net income of $48.4 million, or 98 cents per share, up from $14.6 million, or 30 cents per share, last year. Sales of $748.2 million were up from $526.2 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 63 cents and sales of $740.2 million. The company has increased the number of shares available in its repurchase plan to 10 million from 2.3 million. G-III is guiding for 2023 sales of about $3 billion and EPS of between $4.20 and $4.30. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $2.886 billion and EPS of $3.60. G-III stock is down 7.1% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Aldeyra Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aldeyra Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy