eJournal | March 16, 2022

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago jail after serving six days and walked into months, if not years, of uncertainty — from what’s next for his career as an actor and performer to whether he’ll eventually be back behind bars. The former...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Call him a disappointed extrovert. President Joe Biden had to settle for meeting virtually Thursday with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the visiting leader’s positive test for COVID-19 scrambled plans to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House. “I’m really deeply...
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday to remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from the countries. The Democratic-controlled House voted 424-8 in favor of...
Dolly Parton remains on the ballot for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite her public misgivings over her nomination. Parton said Monday in a statement posted to social media that, while flattered, she was declining her nomination. She noted her desire to one day maybe do a rock album and hopes that the organization might reconsider her “if I am ever worthy."
LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Thursday it was still not possible to estimate the number of possible casualties from what they said was an air strike on a theatre where hundreds of people were believed to have been sheltering. "Yesterday...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has named Dr. Ashish Jha to be the new White House Covid-19 response coordinator as the White House looks to move the country into a new phase of the pandemic. Jha will replace Jeff Zients, who led the administration’s response...
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to initiate the first of what is expected to be a series of interest rate hikes will make debt more expensive for U.S. consumers who are already paying higher prices for gas and energy, experts say. People who carry balances month to month with...
Comments / 0