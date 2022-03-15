Haason Reddick – Welcome Home

The Sixers have been for the most part have been very impressive since the trade for James Harden, but there is a glaring weakness that has started to show in these last couple of games. The Sixers have been getting exposed in transition recently and are consistently giving up large runs throughout games when the pace picks up. They seem to have no problem in transition offensively, but when the other team starts getting stops and pushing the tempo, the Sixers have been giving up huge runs. Kevin Durant even said after the Nets blew out the Sixers, that they killed us in transition and that he thought we were a bad transition team in general. His case was supported by the 30 point win they had against the Sixers, but also by the defensive performance in the Orlando and Denver games since then.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO