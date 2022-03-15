Health and Science Visit Day

The Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly known as New York Chiropractic College, is celebrating 30 years in business as it looks towards a bright future. The college, located in Seneca Falls, had an enrollment of 689 as of their August 31, 2021 annual report, according to Finger Lakes Times. Students attend the Northeast College of Health Sciences after completing an undergraduate degree at another institution. The college stated in the same report that it hopes to boost enrollment in the near future.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO