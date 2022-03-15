ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Same ol’ players: Giants hope unchanged lineup leads to wins

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — MLB lineups are changing at a rapid pace with free-agent signings and trades....

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Braves add former Astros World Series champ on 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Sportico

Arctos Owns 6 MLB Team Stakes, Including Dodgers, Cubs, Giants

Click here to read the full article. Arctos Sports Partners has built an MLB portfolio of at least six franchises, including four of the most valuable teams in baseball, according to people familiar with the deals. The private equity firm has invested in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the agreements are private. Of those six, only the Red Sox investment, a deal done with parent Fenway Sports Group roughly two years ago, has previously been reported. It’s unclear how much of...
MLS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Giants to add OL Jon Feliciano

Brian Daboll‘s presence led to the Giants being linked to Mitchell Trubisky. While that deal did not come to fruition, Big Blue is adding one of Daboll’s former charges. Jon Feliciano is heading south to join Daboll in the Big Apple, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweets. The Giants are planning to shift the veteran guard to center as well. The Feliciano addition comes shortly after the Bills made him a cap casualty.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Let’s play! Buxton digs in, MLB spring games finally begin

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Baseball’s bitter 99-day lockout moved a little further back in the rearview mirror when spring training games began Thursday. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins in sunny Fort Myers, Florida, to ring in the start of exhibition season, and three more games were on the schedule in Arizona. Spring games were supposed to begin 20 days earlier, but a nasty fight over the sport’s economics plunged baseball into a longer, darker winter than usual. The lockout ended last Thursday, camps began Sunday, and the race toward a delayed April 7 opening day was on.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Verlander’s innings, Olson’s at-bats garner spring interest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his generation with eight All-Star appearances, two Cy Young Awards, one MVP, one Rookie of the Year and a World Series title. Now baseball fans are about to see how much the 39-year-old has left in the tank. Verlander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has made just one appearance over the past two years. The right-hander was dominant in his last full season, winning 21 games to earn his second Cy Young in 2019. He’s one of many MLB players who will be closely watched during an abbreviated 2022 spring training.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Panthers hoping Chiarot acquisition adds relief to blue line

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are piling up big numbers this season. Lots of goals, lots of wins, lots of points. And in a couple cases, lots of minutes. That’s one of the reasons why the Panthers acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens as the trade deadline looms. Not only is he proven and playoff-tested, but he should be able to immediately give Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar a bit more of a breather down the stretch of the regular season.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Iglesias eager to slide into Rockies SS hole left by Story

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield. Story is a free agent and hasn’t yet signed with a team. The 32-year-old Iglesias hit .271 with 27 doubles, nine homers and 48 RBIs in 2021, playing 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels before joining Boston during the September stretch. Iglesias committed a career-high 16 errors with the Angels, but the Rockies consider that a minor blip for a player who committed more than 10 errors in only one of his previous seven full seasons.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Three in a row? With pair of WS rings, Pederson joins Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joc Pederson grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants and now is getting his chance to play for them. The 29-year-old outfielder has won World Series rings the last two years. He won with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and got another with the Atlanta Braves last year. Pederson signed a one-year deal for $6 million after posting a subpar .738 OPS with the Cubs and the Braves last season.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Late-season rally gave Hawkeyes chance to host NCAA games

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago when Iowa wasn’t sure it was going to be a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. Since then, the Hawkeyes rallied to win two championships and get a chance to open the tournament in front of a sellout home crowd. Eighth-ranked Iowa (23-7), which shared the Big Ten regular-season championship and won the conference tournament, is the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional, playing 15th-seeded Illinois State (19-13) on Friday. No. 7 seed Colorado (22-8) will play 10th-seeded Creighton (20-9) in the other first-round game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Idaho8.com

Nats new bopper Cruz makes immediate impact with pitcher tip

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals signed 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to be their designated hitter, now that the National League will have a DH on a full-time basis. Nationals manager Dave Martinez figures Cruz will provide benefits in the batter’s box and inside the clubhouse. In his first workout with the Nationals after signing his contract, Cruz had an immediate impact. As he was facing Erick Fedde in batting practice, Cruz approached the right-hander and told him he was tipping his pitches.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy