Why the 49ers won't be imminently cutting Jimmy Garoppolo after all

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
 1 day ago
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the ball. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LATEST March 16, 11 a.m. As it turns out, there was a third option all along for the 49ers, and that's to remind everyone that teams view the cap deadline as more of an ephemeral threat than a looming financial threat. The 49ers are restructuring the contracts of George Kittle and Arik Armstead so that their respective cap hits help the team sit below the threshold before Wednesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

That issue is now behind San Francisco, meaning the Niners no longer need to immediately cut Jimmy Garoppolo. But the fact that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on the market does leave the 49ers lacking suitors who may have once been pounding at the door for Jimmy G. If anything, teams might recognize that the Niners are still in a financially troublesome position, since keeping Garoppolo is $25 million more expensive than cutting him entirely; instead of trying to trade for a mediocre-to-above average quarterback, teams could just play the waiting game, in theory.

All San Francisco's front office can do now is hope someone gets desperate enough to try and grab Garoppolo before the season starts, but that reality emphasizes how little leverage the Niners have.

March 15, 4:44 p.m. The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a precarious position: still hoping to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but seemingly running out of trade partners.

A combination of Deshaun Watson no longer facing criminal charges and a looming deadline to get the Niners' salary under the cap has raised eyebrows about whether San Francisco overplayed its hand by holding onto the 30-year-old Garoppolo. Unless a trade option emerges very soon, the best remaining option might be for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo entirely.

First, the Watson situation. Last week, a prosecutor in Harris County, Texas, announced that the Houston Texans quarterback would not be criminally charged on nine criminal complaints against him, which included allegations of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. Rumors immediately emerged that NFL front offices were newly interested in the 26-year-old quarterback (the 49ers are not one of those teams) .

The fact remains that Watson still faces 22 civil suits alleging much of what was brought up in the criminal complaints, as well as a potential looming suspension from the NFL, but that's not deterring teams from pursuing the Texans quarterback. From a talent standpoint, it’s not hard to recognize that teams would rather have Watson than Garoppolo.

There's at least an excuse as to why the Niners wouldn't have seen this coming, even if it was always a possibility. Keeping tabs on whether a then-criminally-accused quarterback in the opposite conference would be available during the free agency period isn’t a high-up task on any executive’s to-do list.

Less excusable is not anticipating the cap deadline, which is set for Wednesday, March 16, at 1 p.m. PT.

As of this posting, the Niners are currently over the cap by $4.2 million, according to Spotrac. They have until the deadline to get under the cap, or the team risks fines, lost draft picks and even canceled contracts. The best way to do just that would be to eliminate the $25.5 million cap hit that Garoppolo is creating for the team. Sure, there is a $1.4 million dead cap penalty for cutting him, but that’s more than taken care of with the savings.

It would be fair to assume that this is absolutely a worst-case scenario for the 49ers. There was plenty of talk last year, after the Niners traded a king’s ransom to move up and draft Trey Lance, about getting legitimate value out of Garoppolo on the trade market. To have ignored those suggestions only to have that same quarterback walk away for nothing would be a tough pill to swallow. Time is ticking and the options are running thin. But hey, at least the worst-case scenario is a way out of the cap penalty.

SFGate

SFGate

