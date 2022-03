Generally speaking, one of the biggest draws to playing an open-world RPG game is the ability to shape your player-controlled character into virtually whatever you want them to be. This typically includes being able to choose their strengths and focuses when it comes to abilities, as well as modify their appearance. These options are available to players in the critically acclaimed "Elden Ring," FromSoftware's spiritual successor to the "Dark Souls" franchise. In "Elden Ring," players have a variety of options open to them when it comes to their in-game attributes, as well as the armor they can wear when waging war against the multitude of enemies they will come across in The Lands Between.

