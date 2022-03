Apple TV+ has released a first look at Spirited, the Christmas Carol remake starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. On Tuesday, Apple released a set of photos from the film, which is expected to be released during the 2022 holiday season. Previously, Reynolds himself has offered teases of the film, first with a TikTok video of himself and Ferrell taking on the "Grace Kelly" TikTok trend back in September and then in December, shared images from the film and making of it on his Instagram. In these newly released official photos, we get glimpses of both Reynolds and Farrell as well as Octavia Spencer who also stars.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO