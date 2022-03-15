ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene semi-pro baseball still on track for 2023 at Rose Park

By Tyler Henderson
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRcOP_0egG85je00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Organizers bringing semi-professional baseball to Abilene say the project is still on schedule for 2023 at Oscar Rose Park.

The Key City once played home to the Abilene Prairie Dogs, an independent league baseball team in the Texas-Louisiana League, from 1995-1999.

Disbanded in 1999 and brought back again in 2012, the Abilene Prairie Dogs’ second go-round did not last long, but not because of a lack of fan support.

“You’d see fans waiting outside the gates for the games to start,” former Prairie Dogs pitcher Jeremy Tietze said over a Zoom call. “The fans were great out there. I mean each and every day we got there, the energy at the ballpark was electric. I know Abilene has a good fan base there.”

Tietze took the mound for the Prairie Dogs for one season, pitching to the tune of a 2.95 earned run average (ERA) over 24 games played. He said he had fond memories of pitching in Abilene.

The team was disbanded because of a lack of revenue, according to former Prairie Dogs announcer Johnny Johnson.

“It really didn’t help revenue for the team when they rent out the building and all they get is ticket sales and some souvenirs,” Johnson said.

Now, with approval to sell beer in Oscar Rose Park, Johnson believes the new team will do much better, as long as the team’s ownership is willing to be patient.

“What I’ve seen in the times we’ve had teams here, ownership wasn’t patient or wasn’t able to be patient. You’ve got to plant the seed and let it grow,” Johnson said.

Johnson looked back fondly on his time in the press box, remembering the promotional nights like Elvis Presley night and sunglasses night. He said the fans, young and old, fell in love being at the ballpark and created an atmosphere unlike anything he’d seen before.

President of Abilene Sports Entertainment Scott Kirk said the City of Abilene has removed the old concessions stand and restrooms from the complex at Oscar Rose Park as they begin remodeling the facility.

He said the entire project will be roughly $1 million, but will look to expand to downtown Abilene after a few successful seasons.

Kirk said he anticipates the completion of the ballpark to be early 2023 with first pitch scheduled for May 2023. He also said his team hopes to make an official announcement on the progress of the ballpark within the next three months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Howard Payne mourns loss of former golfer, coach

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the devastating crash that took the lives of nine individuals, former Howard Payne golfer and coach Tyler James lost his life. “I felt like our program took a turn for the better and he was really the foundation that got our program going in the right direction,” Head Golf Coach at […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
BigCountryHomepage

1 killed in motorcycle crash on Loop 322 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Abilene Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the call just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the westbound lane of Loop 322 near the Treadaway exit. Several firetrucks and an ambulance were called to the scene. Police say the motorcycle was the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Downtown Abilene restaurant vandalized Monday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene restaurant has been left to clean up after vandals struck Monday night. According to an incident report by the Abilene Police Department (APD), the vandalism took place Monday night between 9:22 and 9:27 in the 100 block of Cypress Street. Cypress Street Station took to Facebook to announce that […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semi Pro#Professional Baseball#Souvenir#Ktab#Louisiana League#The Prairie Dogs
BigCountryHomepage

Fisherman’s body found in Winters lake

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a fisherman’s body was found in a Runnels County lake Tuesday. Texas Game Wardens confirm patrons at the Elm Creek Reservoir, also known as Winters Lake, discovered the body around 2:45 p.m. The deceased’s identity has not been publicly released, but game wardens did confirm […]
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

1 injured after rollover crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in north Abilene Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Eighth and Treadaway where a pickup was on its side after being hit by a white SUV. One man in the pickup […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy