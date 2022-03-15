Abilene semi-pro baseball still on track for 2023 at Rose Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Organizers bringing semi-professional baseball to Abilene say the project is still on schedule for 2023 at Oscar Rose Park.

The Key City once played home to the Abilene Prairie Dogs, an independent league baseball team in the Texas-Louisiana League, from 1995-1999.

Disbanded in 1999 and brought back again in 2012, the Abilene Prairie Dogs’ second go-round did not last long, but not because of a lack of fan support.

“You’d see fans waiting outside the gates for the games to start,” former Prairie Dogs pitcher Jeremy Tietze said over a Zoom call. “The fans were great out there. I mean each and every day we got there, the energy at the ballpark was electric. I know Abilene has a good fan base there.”

Tietze took the mound for the Prairie Dogs for one season, pitching to the tune of a 2.95 earned run average (ERA) over 24 games played. He said he had fond memories of pitching in Abilene.

The team was disbanded because of a lack of revenue, according to former Prairie Dogs announcer Johnny Johnson.

“It really didn’t help revenue for the team when they rent out the building and all they get is ticket sales and some souvenirs,” Johnson said.

Now, with approval to sell beer in Oscar Rose Park, Johnson believes the new team will do much better, as long as the team’s ownership is willing to be patient.

“What I’ve seen in the times we’ve had teams here, ownership wasn’t patient or wasn’t able to be patient. You’ve got to plant the seed and let it grow,” Johnson said.

Johnson looked back fondly on his time in the press box, remembering the promotional nights like Elvis Presley night and sunglasses night. He said the fans, young and old, fell in love being at the ballpark and created an atmosphere unlike anything he’d seen before.

President of Abilene Sports Entertainment Scott Kirk said the City of Abilene has removed the old concessions stand and restrooms from the complex at Oscar Rose Park as they begin remodeling the facility.

He said the entire project will be roughly $1 million, but will look to expand to downtown Abilene after a few successful seasons.

Kirk said he anticipates the completion of the ballpark to be early 2023 with first pitch scheduled for May 2023. He also said his team hopes to make an official announcement on the progress of the ballpark within the next three months.

