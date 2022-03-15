ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Shampoo and Conditioner Set Shoppers Call 'the Greatest Biotin Product for Thicker Hair' Is 44% Off

By Chloe Irving
SHAPE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo those of you with naturally thick, fast-growing hair, congrats. For everyone else, getting thin hair to look full and healthy is a struggle, especially when it feels like most of the hairs on your head end up in the shower drain. And while this is completely normal, it's still a...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

17 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair That'll Add Volume and Treat Your Scalp

Hi, hello, I'm assuming you've stumbled upon this page because you may be experiencing hair thinning or possibly even significant hair loss. First things first, don't freak—it's totally understandable and valid why you may be—but take a deep breath and know that 50 percent of women and 70 percent of men will experience notable hair loss in their life, meaning that not only is it extremely common, but also, you're not alone. And you know what else? It also means that there are some awesome treatments and products that can significantly help those who are struggling with it (thanks, science). A good starting point? Shampoo for thinning hair.
HAIR CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Hair Growth#Hair Loss#Hair Fall#Amazon Com
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
In Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Anti-Aging Serum Outperforms $400 Creams

Not to be one of *those* people, but I'm proud to say I was a Biossance fan before it was cool (read: Before Reese Witherspoon came on board). The squalane-centric brand simply makes soothing, effective, environmentally conscious products that don't waste your time or money, a valuable find even within the saturated beauty industry. And its newest release might be one of the brand's best: After launching in early January, the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum has already racked up almost 400 five-star reviews.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Does Drinking A Lot Of Water Really Give You Better Skin?

Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy.
SKIN CARE
Vogue

25 Of The Best Silver Haircuts For Every Length And Hair Type

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy