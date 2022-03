If top-tier talent is an indicator of NCAA Tournament success, then the Big Ten Conference could be in for a strong showing during March Madness. Three players from the Big Ten have been chosen to the five-man Associated Press All-America first team, including Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who led the Illini to a share of the Big Ten title and into the NCAA Tournament, where they will open against Chattanooga on Friday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO